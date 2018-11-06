Chicago Blackhawks head coach Joel Quenneville, top, and his players react as they watch their team during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Detroit Red Wings, Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018, in Chicago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Nam Y. Huh

Chicago Blackhawks fire coach after 6-6-3 start to season

The Chicago Blackhawks have fired coach Joel Quenneville after a 6-6-3 start to the season. He guided the team to Stanley Cup victories in 2010, 2013 and 2015.

The Chicago Blackhawks have fired coach Joel Quenneville after a 6-6-3 start to the season.

He guided the team to Stanley Cup victories in 2010, 2013 and 2015.

Quenneville is the second-winningest head coach in Blackhawks history with a record of 452-249-96 since 2008.

Jeremy Colliton will replace Quenneville on the bench.

He was in his second season with the American Hockey League`s Rockford IceHogs.

The 33-year-old becomes the youngest head coach currently in the NHL.

The Associated Press

