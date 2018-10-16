Chiefs brush back Knights

Devin Sutton scored twice as the Kelowna Chiefs shaded the North Okanagan Knights 4-3 in Kootenay International Junior Hockey League play Saturday night at Nor-Val Sports Centre in Armstrong.

Sutton, a Prince George product, netted his ninth goal of the season five minutes into the second period after Jordan Smith of the Knights registered his third of the year midway through the first, assisted by Game Star Tyler Olsen.

Former Vernon Viper Brody Dale rang up his 15th snipe of the season to make 2-1 Kelowna at 5:49 with Sutton converting from Dale and Zach Erhardt just 29 seconds later.

RELATED: North Okanagan Knights split KIJHL road games

RELATED: North Okanagan Knights weather Storm

Cole Haberstock replied for the Knights a minute later, unassisted. It was Haberstock’s second goal of the season.

Ryan Stack put Kelowna up 4-2 with 21 seconds left in the middle frame, assists by Lane Paddison and Tyler Love.

Jett Saharchuk collected his sixth of the year at 15:57 of the third, assisted by Alec McLeod and Grady Caton.

Sutton took Game Star for the Chiefs, who ran their record to 12-0, best in the Junior B loop. Kelowna outshot North Okanagan 43-34 with Shane Zilka taking the win and Austin Madge suffering the loss.

The Knights, who are 2-7, visit the Revelstoke Grizzlies Friday night and visit the Chiefs Saturday night in Rutland.

@VernonNews

sports@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.