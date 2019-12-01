North Okanagan Knights forward Cade Enns challenges for the puck along with Kaelen Cosgrove (20) and Patrick Reynolds of Kelowna during the Chiefs’ 5-3 KIJHL win Saturday, Nov. 30, at the Nor-Val Sports Centre in Armstrong. (Katherine Peters - Morning Star)

Chiefs stop North Okanagan Knights

Kelowna scores five straight goals in 5-3 KIJHL win Saturday in Armstrong

Two goals in the first period Friday was enough to give the North Okanagan Knights a big 2-1 road win against the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League’s Bill Ohlhausen Division’s second-place team, the Summerland Steam.

One goal in the first period at home Saturday against the division’s top team wasn’t enough.

After Cade Enns staked the Knights to a 1-o lead after 20 minutes, the visiting Kelowna Chiefs scored the next five – including four in the second period – on their way to a 5-3 win at the Nor-Val Sports Centre.

Kevin-Thomas Walters and Tyler Cheetham scored 12 seconds apart in the game’s final minute to make the score closer for the Knights.

READ MORE: North Okanagan Knights slay Kelowna

Sean Kanervisto made 42 saves, including 19 in the second period, while Chiefs goalie Braeden Mitchell stopped 25 shots to pick up the win.

The Knights remain in fourth place in the division with a record of 9-14-0-3, four points behind the Steam who fell into third place, one point behind Princeton, after a 6-3 road loss to the Posse. The Chiefs are 19-4-1-0 atop the division, 13 points ahead of Princeton.

Next action for North Okanagan is the team’s annual Teddy Bear Toss game Friday, Dec. 6, with the Osoyoos Coyotes in town (7:30 p.m. Nor-Val Sports Centre). Bring a teddy bear or stuffy to throw onto the ice after the Knights’ first goal, and the toys will be collected and given to charity.

The Knights host Kelowna Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at Nor-Val.

