The Chilliwack Jets will play out of the Sardis Sports Complex, for the 2020/2021 season, it was announced on May 15, 2020. (Supplied image)

Chilliwack awarded new Junior B hockey team

Team name borrowed from a previous Junior B franchise based in Chilliwack from 1965-1971

The Pacific Junior Hockey League (PJHL) has announced that its Board of Governors has awarded an expansion franchise to Chilliwack.

The Chilliwack Jets will become the league’s 13th team, and will play out of the Sardis Sports Complex beginning in the 2020-21 season.

The Jets will be led by majority owner Clayton Robinson, who will also serve as the club’s first head coach and general manager.

“We are pleased to welcome Chilliwack as the 13th member club of the Pacific Junior Hockey League,” says PJHL Commissioner Trevor Alto. “In the midst of some very difficult times right now, it is really great to be able to deliver some good hockey news. Our league is in a position to grow, and the Jets are backed by a great ownership group led by Clayton Robinson which has had great support from the community. We are very excited to see how the franchise will develop and flourish in Chilliwack.”

READ MORE: Clayton Robinson trying to get junior B team for Chilliwack

Robinson was previously the general manager and head coach of the Nanaimo Buccaneers of the Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League. In the past, Robinson was involved with the Chilliwack Minor Hockey Association as a coach.

“My partners and I are really excited about bringing Junior B hockey back to Chilliwack,” said Robinson. “Chilliwack is a strong hockey community with a lot of talented, local players developed through minor hockey. The new facility at the Sardis Sports Complex was a crucial part in being able to bring a team back to Chilliwack. This also would not have been possible without support of the PJHL, its board of Governors, and the City of Chilliwack.”

The Jets take their name from a previous Junior B franchise of the same name based in Chilliwack from 1965-1971. The Jets were one of the original teams in the West Coast Junior Hockey League, the precursor to the PJHL, and were crowned league champions in 1970.

READ MORE: Former BCHL executive Trevor Alto installed as new PJHL commissioner

@CHWKcommunity
jpeters@theprogress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

hockeySports

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19: Game on for Vernon pickleball players

Just Posted

PHOTOS: Canada Post employees salute healthcare workers in Vernon

Parade in appreciation of healthcare workers went past Vernon Jubilee Hospital Thursday evening

Interior Health gives go ahead for gyms to reopen on May 19

Gym owners will have to first create a written COVID-19 mitigation plan

‘It feels surreal’: Armstrong grad wins $80K UBC scholarship

Aidan Eglin is a recipient of the prestigious Schulich Leader Award

WATCH: Vernon dealership donates 200 face shields amid COVID-19

Watkin Motors Ford delivered PPE amid COVID-19 to North Okanagan organizations

Foster homes needed for Vernon kittens

SPCA getting ready for kitten season and needs people to apply to foster

COVID-19: B.C. schools to begin part-time class instruction June 1

‘Will allow us to test and gauge as we go,’ John Horgan says

Mitchell’s Musings: On the slow boat to a faster way of doing things

Columnist Glenn Mitchell examines the ‘improvements’ tech has made in our everyday lives

Editorial: New math may prompt parents to send kids back to school

Province announces greater detail on plans for Jan. 1 in-class instruction

Skateboard park, pickleball, tennis courts to open May 16 in West Kelowna

Measures such as no handshaking, good hygiene, distancing and staying home when sick are in place

Pandemic orders sparking more landlord-tenant disputes, says Princeton RCMP

Princeton RCMP are fielding an increasing number of calls about landlord and… Continue reading

Missing Barriere senior may be heading to the Okanagan or Vancouver Island

Members of the public are asked to keep their eyes open to help find the grandmother

No decision on free parking extension in downtown Kelowna

Parking has been free in the downtown and South Pandosy areas since March 23

Inmate sues Kamloops prison claiming broken wheelchair left him injured

James Francis Hughes suffers from partial paralysis and requires aids to allow him to be mobile

Potential for high water in Keremeos and surrounding areas, warns RDOS

Residents encouraged to start preparing for localized flooding

Most Read