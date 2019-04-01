Vernon club rings up B.C. horseshoe tourney

2020 event sought at Alexis Park pitch

Vernon is making the pitch to host the B.C.’s best horseshoe players next year.

The Vernon Horseshoe Club is applying to bring the 2020 Provincial Horseshoe Championship Tournament to town.

If granted, the event would take place at the Alexis Park Drive pit.

See: North Okanagan Horseshoe Club hosts provincewide competitors

Drawing 70-100 entrants, the event would bring not just the pitchers, but their families and spectators to town.

“We’ve had a B.C. seniors tournament here with great success and think it would be another great feather in our cap for Vernon to support us,” said Don Myrfield, president of the Vernon Horseshoe Club, while seeking city support at a recent council meeting.

“It would be a big heavyweight for us to have your endorsement.”

Some upgrades are also being sought at the local club, which currently as 16 pits but the minimum requirement is 18 therefore two temporary pits will need to be installed.

Lights could also return to the club.

“They (city staff) took out our playing lights for the evenings, because the poles were rotten. They said they would replace them, that was two years ago,” said Myrfield. “We do have functions in the evenings and with the time change we play into the dusk.”

See: Shoe-in for a fun time

A decision on which city will host the event is expected to be made April 1.

If granted, Vernon councillors and mayor were also invited to come pitch a couple shoes to start the provincials.

“I played a lot of horseshoes so I’m a great supporter,” said Mayor Victor Cummings.

