Kenzi Ouellette of JW Inglis in Lumby gets air during the Grade 5 girls long jump in the Elementary School City Track & Field Championships Thursday at the Greater Vernon Athletics Park. (Lisa Mazurek/Morning Star)

City Track & Field Championships

Draws 17 schools at Greater Vernon Athletics Park

A total of 17 schools and approximately 120 athletes competed in the Elementary School City Track & Field Championships Thursday at Greater Vernon Athletics Park.

No results were available from officials.

