Coldstream girls crack BC top-15

They entered the B.C. Junior Girls Basketball Championships rated 22nd out of 24 teams.
The Kalamalka Lakers left nine places higher.
The Lakers finished 13th in Langley with a record of 3-2.
After splitting their first two games on opening day, which included a stunning 57-51 upset of 11th-ranked Seaquam Seahawks of Delta in their opener, the Coldstream ladies went 2-1.
In their first game of the Showcase Bracket (for ninth-to-16th place), the Lakers fell 53-27 to Okanagan rivals Sa-Hali Sabres of Kamloops. Lily Lee and Kristen Francks each led Kal with seven points.
Kal then disposed of the Fleetwood Park Dragons of Surrey, 64-56, behind 19 points from Lee, 15 from Francks and 11 from Olivia Collins, which included three, three-point shots.
The Lakers finished the tournament by holding off the Yale Lions of Abbotsford 61-55. Brooklyn Lewis led Kal with 20 points, Lee added 18 and Collins had 15.
The Okanagan champion and No. 1-ranked Dr. Knox Falcons of Kelowna won the B.C. title, stopping the St. Michael’s University Blue Jags of Victoria 52-48 in the final.
