Coldstream girls ranked No. 8 for B.C. basketball finals

The Okanagan champion Kalamalka Lakers will take on the Fraser Valley’s Abbotsford Traditional Secondary School Titans in their opening game at the B.C. AAA senior girls basketball championships Wednesday, March 1.

The tournament is being played at the Langley Events Centre.

The Lakers are seeded eighth for the 16-team event, the Titans are ranked ninth.

The winner will likely face the tournament’s top seed, the Mulgrave Titans of West Vancouver, in a quarterfinal game Thursday, March 2. Mulgrave, who lost the 2022 final to the Langley Christian School Lightning, takes on the 16th-seeded Shas Ti Kelly Road Grizzlies of Prince George in its opening game.

The defending champion Lightning are seeded No. 2 for the 2023 tournament, and will open up the provincials against No. 15 Lambrick Park Lions of Victoria.

• The B.C. senior girls AA championships will run at the same time at the Langley Events Centre.

The Vernon Panthers – making their 18th straight provincial tournament appearance – and the Seaton Sonics are two of four Okanagan teams in the 16-team field.

Senior Night for girl"s basketball! Thank you Mr. Tetrault for 18 years of making it to provincials and being such a great coach. Good luck at provincials girls @SD22Vernon pic.twitter.com/TiQQOXTRoi — Vernon Secondary (@VernonSecondary) February 23, 2023

The Sonics, the fourth Okanagan seed following a loss to VSS in the consolation game at the Okanagan Valley championships in Kamloops, have been ranked No. 16. That means a date with the tournament’s No. 1 team, the St. Michael’s University School Blue Jags of Victoria, Wednesday, March 1.

The Panthers have been seeded 12th, and they will play No. 5 MEI Eagles of Clearbrook in their opener Wednesday.

The Okanagan Valley champion South Kamloops Titans are seeded fourth, and they will face the 13th-ranked Clayton Heights Nightriders of Surrey in the opening draw. Should South Kam and Vernon win their first games, they would meet in a Thursday quarterfinal.

The Sa-Hali Sabres of Kamloops are seeded No. 6, and have drawn Abbotsford’s Robert Bateman Timberwolves (No. 11) for their first game.

