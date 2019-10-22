Kalamalka Lakers teammates Taylor Francks (left) and Jessiga Grages will be a big part of the team’s push toward a provincial title. The Lakers, who finished fourth out of 32 at the Best of the West senior girls volleyball tournament in Kelowna, will host the B.C. AA finals Nov. 28-30. (Morning Star - file photo)

Coldstream high school volleyball squad rolling toward provincials

Kal Lakers, with two top-5 finishes in their last two tourneys, host the B.C. AA finals Nov. 28-30

The Kalamalka Lakers senior girls volleyball team continues improving as they prepare to host the B.C. AA championships Nov. 28-30.

Maria Hansen’s Lakers had another successful weekend, placing fourth at the highly competitive Best of the West in Kelowna Oct. 18-19. The fourth-place finish out of 32 teams follows a fifth-place result at the 40-team UBCO Heat Invitational the previous weekend.

Kal beat AAAA Pen-Hi in three sets in the all-Lakers matchup, despite a sluggish start in the first set. Anna Rinn’s hitting and stellar service runs helped the team claw back into the match. Grade 10 call-up Sophie Dennis also helped get the team in gear with several huge kills which overpowered the Pen-Hi defence in the second set.

Next up was Oscar Romero from Edmonton. The Kal girls handled the team easily with a well-rounded attack executed by Taylor Francks. Tehya Laviolette came in for some key serves and great defence from the back row. Hailey Rangen and Chanelle Wilson were dominant in the middle position against Kelowna’s Immaculata Mustangs in the final pool play match, while Kate Gareau went in to provide some back row relief.

READ MORE: Kalamalka Lakers lock up North Zone crown

In the first cross-over match on Friday night, the team faced Hugh McRoberts from Richmond, ranked No. 4 in AAA. All cylinders were firing as the girls worked hard both on offence and defence to take them in straight sets. Olivia Tymkiw (tournament all-star), and Jessica Grages put on a hitting clinic from all positions.

Kal faced Burnaby Central in their quarterfinal match. Despite falling significantly behind in sets 1 and 2, the team showed great mental toughness to come back and win in three sets. Delaney Sales-Parno took over the setting duties and did a fantastic job moving the sets around to her hitters. Once again Tymkiw and Grages were dominant. Shaylee Hunter was outstanding from the libero position, not only in this match, but throughout the tournament.

The Lakers faltered a bit defensively in the semis against MEI having difficulty blocking and digging a powerful hitting and serving team. In their last match, the tired squad managed to win the first set against a tall and strong-hitting Duchess Park Condors squad from Prince George, but then lost the last two.

Kal, unranked in the B.C. AA top-10 standings, host the Fulton Maroons in league play Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. and will take on the Vernon Panthers Oct. 29. The Panthers, ranked No. 6 a week ago in the AAA standings, fell out of the top-10. The Seaton Sonics, who host the Panthers in a Block Out event for breast cancer Thursday, are ranked No. 6.

@VernonNews
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
North Okanagan Knights trail Kelowna by single point
Next story
Historic tourney win for Vernon Christian School volleyball

Just Posted

Historic tourney win for Vernon Christian School volleyball

Royals become first A Division team to win Best of the West senior boys tournament in Kelowna

Vernon boy Mel Arnold’s ‘biggest little supporter’

While other kids were reading Dr. Seuss, Alex Mulder was studying Canada’s prime ministers

Armstrong couple has deep roots in town

The Maws have been married for more than 60 years

Boil water notice lifted for some residents on the west side of Okanagan Lake

Two-hundred and seventy property owners in the Westshoe Estates Subdivision can now safely drink their water again

Writer-in-residence inspires next generation

Yvonne Blomer has been selected as the Kalamalka Press Writer-in-Residence at Caetani Cultural Centre

In the news: Liberals eke out a win, but will need NDP, Green support to pass bills

Conservatives say they are ready if Trudeau should falter

Investor alert: ‘Split games’ pyramid scheme circulating in B.C.

British Columbia Securities Commission issues warning about scheme selling virtual shares

Federal NDP may support B.C. with major projects, Carole James says

SkyTrain Surrey extension, Massey Tunnel need Ottawa’s help

Street-hockey movie filmed in Okanagan to fight homelessness stigma

The hockey game in Kelowna was filmed to bring more attention to the homelessness crisis

‘Issue-by-issue parliament’: Expert says Liberals need to placate NDP to be effective

Scandals, social issues, racism defined 2019 federal election, SFU prof says

Misconduct investigations spike by 65% across B.C.’s municipal police forces: report

Reports overall up 15 per cent while complaints made by public down seven per cent

Man allegedly uses gun to rob Salmon Arm bank

Police investigating video footage, asking for information, tips from public

RCMP seize cocaine, over $5,000 CAD and loaded handgun from Oliver residence

The seizure was a result of a CDSA search warrant, which was executed on Oct. 9

100 lb pumpkin stolen a second time from Oliver business

According to security footage, a man and woman took the pumpkin on Oct. 20 at 8:20 p.m.

Most Read