Coldstream hockey products make NHL Central Scouting Midterm Rankings

Jace Weir and Austin Roest have caught the eye of NHL scouts

Two Coldstream hockey products have caught the eye of the NHL Central Scouting Service in their Midterm Rankings.

Jace Weir (17), a defenceman with the Red Deer Rebels (WHL), is ranked 55 by Central Scouting, while Everett Silvertips (WHL) forward Austin Roest (17) is ranked 186.

Weir has 4 goals and 6 assists for 10 points in 30 games so far this season. Roest has 6 goals and 10 assists for 16 points in 27 games. Roest’s father, Stacy is currently serving as assistant general manager of the Tampa Bay Lightning of the National Hockey League, and skated in 244 career NHL games as a forward with the Detroit Red Wings and Minnesota Wild.

Overall, 20 of 22 WHL Clubs are represented in the Midterm Rankings. The Swift Current Broncos boast six players to lead all WHL Clubs, while the Prince George Cougars are represented by five players.

A total of 27 WHL forwards find themselves on the Midterm Rankings, joined by 17 WHL defencemen, and nine WHL goaltenders.

NHL Central Scouting provides evaluation and scouting of draft-eligible players to NHL member clubs.

Austin Roest (Everett Silvertips)

