The lacrosse box at Coldstream’s Creekside Park has undergone some upgrades. The facility will be ready for use starting Tuesday, Aug. 1. (District of Coldstream photo)

Coldstream lacrosse box scores upgrades

Popular Creekside Park facility will be ready for use Tuesday, Aug. 1

Coldstream’s Creekside Park lacrosse box has undergone a makeover.

Upgrades to the popular facility, including new pavement, acrylic surface and court lines, have been completed.

“Starting Aug. 1, the court will be available for lacrosse, ball hockey, and pickleball,” said the district. “Basketball nets will be installed in August and some minor repairs to the gates and player’s boxes will be completed.”

Pickleball has been relocated from Middleton Mountain Park to the upgraded amenity at Creekside Park. Drop-in hours of play will remain the same:

• Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.;

• Saturdays, Sundays and statutory holidays 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.;

• Between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Monday through Sunday, only one court is available for pickleball.

Exclusive use bookings of the courts for pickleball are limited to 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Signage will be posted at the amenity.

