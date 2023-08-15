Coldstream native impresses for Canadian national rugby team

Despite a loss to the host Tongans, Canadian National Rugby Team (CNRT) member (and Coldstream local) Isaac Olson produced an impressive performance.

The 23-year-old scored both tries in the 36-12 loss at the Teufaiva Stadium in Nuku’alofa, Tonga.

FULL-TIME 🇨🇦🇹🇴 Canada’s Men’s Rugby Team loses 36-12 to Tonga at Teufaiva Stadium. 🏉 Scorers: Isaac Olson (2T), Peter Nelson (1C)#RugbyCA pic.twitter.com/FXaR2gDKQr — Rugby Canada (@RugbyCanada) August 15, 2023

Olson is a winger and currently competed for the New England Free Jacks in Major League Rugby. The former Fulton Maroons high-schooler made his debut for the CNRT in 2021. He graduated in 2018 after a standout high school athletic career where he quarterbacked the Maroons football team, along with playing defensive end and garnering all star honours on the basketball court as a forward.

Canada’s match against Tonga wrapped up a three-week tour in the South Pacific, which started with a 12-day training camp in Nadi, Fiji.

Their first game played against the 15th ranked Tongans (on Aug. 10) was a 28-3 loss.

Canada is currently ranked 23rd in the world, but will be missing the 2023 World Cup, their first time ever missing the international event since its inception in 1987.

