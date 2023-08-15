Coldstream’s Isaac Olson helped the New England Free Jacks reach the Eastern Conference final in Major League Rugby earlier this season, and was a part of Canada’s men’s rugby 15s squad’s upcoming tour of Tonga. (freejacks.com)

Coldstream native impresses for Canadian national rugby team

Isaac Olson scored both tries for Canada in a 36-12 loss to Tonga

Despite a loss to the host Tongans, Canadian National Rugby Team (CNRT) member (and Coldstream local) Isaac Olson produced an impressive performance.

The 23-year-old scored both tries in the 36-12 loss at the Teufaiva Stadium in Nuku’alofa, Tonga.

Olson is a winger and currently competed for the New England Free Jacks in Major League Rugby. The former Fulton Maroons high-schooler made his debut for the CNRT in 2021. He graduated in 2018 after a standout high school athletic career where he quarterbacked the Maroons football team, along with playing defensive end and garnering all star honours on the basketball court as a forward.

Canada’s match against Tonga wrapped up a three-week tour in the South Pacific, which started with a 12-day training camp in Nadi, Fiji.

Their first game played against the 15th ranked Tongans (on Aug. 10) was a 28-3 loss.

Canada is currently ranked 23rd in the world, but will be missing the 2023 World Cup, their first time ever missing the international event since its inception in 1987.

READ MORE: UPDATE: Coldstream rugby back earns Canadian start

READ MORE: Coldstream rugby back looks for pro title, national team selection

