Coldstream standup paddleboarder and mom Lina Augaitis finished fourth in the first-ever Standup Paddleboard race Friday at the Pan Am Games in Lima, Peru. (Morning Star file photo)

Coldstream paddleboarder edged out of Pan Am Games medal

Lina Augaitis finishes fourth, missing bronze by only two seconds, in Lima, Peru

She was already making history as part of the first-ever Women’s Standup Paddleboard field as the sport made its Pan Am Games debut Friday in Lima, Peru.

And Coldstream’s Lina Augaitis came oh-so-close to reaching the podium in the historic event.

As it is, Augaitis goes down in the book as the fourth-place finisher in the first-ever medal final.

Augaitis, a multiple world champion in the sport, covered the Pan Am Games course in 34 minutes 40.2 seconds, finishing two seconds behind the bronze-medal winner, Mariecarmen Rivera of Puerto Rico, who finished in 34:38.0.

READ MORE: Vernon paddleboarder continues winning streak

Brazil’s Lena Guimaraes won the gold in the 33:25.7. American Candice Appleby won silver in 34:03.3.

Vernon’s Cassandra Brown and Team Canada begin women’s basketball action on Tuesday.

READ MORE: Vernon basketball star living national team dream

To date, Canada has 72 medals, 17 gold, 33 silver, 22 bronze.

Coldstream’s Jacob Brayshaw will compete for Canada in swimming at the ParaPan American Games in Lima starting Aug. 23.

READ MORE: Coldstream swimmer gets Parapan Am Games nod


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Okanagan BCHL team’s financial partner sues, ownership responds

Just Posted

Coldstream family says thanks to search and rescue with $50,000

Golf tournament/auction fundraiser way of saying thanks after son is rescued by group

Okanagan-Shuswap Weather: Summer sun for the August long weekend

Temperatures around 30C are expected region-wide.

Vernon alt-rock trio to make U.S. tour

Vernon-based alternative band, daysormay, is touring through the U.S. starting August 14

PHOTO: Kelowna resident captures sublime silhouette at Military Tattoo

Darryl Ruff snapped this superb shot of a trombonist’s shadow at the Tattoo on Sunday, July 28

Armstrong artist holding anti-racism workshop in Vernon

Romi Kim, Caetani Centre’s current artist-in-residence, will lead the workshop on August 22

‘Larry loves you’: 3,000 strangers text B.C. woman for 30th anniversary gift

Larry Steiner didn’t expect his insanely romantic and creative idea would go viral – but it did

Chase RCMP catch man accused of possesing stolen truck, harming other motorists

Two men were injured after the stolen truck collided with theirs east of Kamloops.

#Loveislove: 41st annual Pride Parade kicks off in Vancouver

Thousands of people, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, are expected to attend this year’s event

Two men charged after Hells Angel shot dead in Surrey

Suminder Grewal, 43, was killed at a Starbucks drive-thru

Metallica lead singer glad to be a life-saver for B.C. woman

Heavy metal song that scares away cougar drawing world-wide attention

RCMP find ‘damaged aluminum boat’ in Nelson River as search for B.C. fugitives continues

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky have not been seen since July 22

Man charged with assault on Shuswap ferry operator

The Chase RCMP investigated after a man allegedly brandished a knife on the ferry.

Mount Polley mine disaster five years later; emotions, accountability unresolved

A 2014, collapse sent 24 million cubic metres of mine waste into Quesnel Lake, Hazeltine Creek

One child a year dies after being stuck in hot car on average, Canadian study says

Forgetfulness played a role in four of the six deaths recorded between 2013 and 2018

Most Read