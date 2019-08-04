Coldstream paddleboarder edged out of Pan Am Games medal

Lina Augaitis finishes fourth, missing bronze by only two seconds, in Lima, Peru

She was already making history as part of the first-ever Women’s Standup Paddleboard field as the sport made its Pan Am Games debut Friday in Lima, Peru.

And Coldstream’s Lina Augaitis came oh-so-close to reaching the podium in the historic event.

As it is, Augaitis goes down in the book as the fourth-place finisher in the first-ever medal final.

Augaitis, a multiple world champion in the sport, covered the Pan Am Games course in 34 minutes 40.2 seconds, finishing two seconds behind the bronze-medal winner, Mariecarmen Rivera of Puerto Rico, who finished in 34:38.0.

Brazil’s Lena Guimaraes won the gold in the 33:25.7. American Candice Appleby won silver in 34:03.3.

Vernon’s Cassandra Brown and Team Canada begin women’s basketball action on Tuesday.

To date, Canada has 72 medals, 17 gold, 33 silver, 22 bronze.

Coldstream’s Jacob Brayshaw will compete for Canada in swimming at the ParaPan American Games in Lima starting Aug. 23.

