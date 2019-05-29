Lina Augaitis competed at the London Sup Open in England May 2019. (Contributed)

Coldstream paddleboarder starts season strong

Lina Augaitis earned 4th place overall at the London Sup Open in England earlier this month

Coldstream local Lina Augaitis has started her stand-up paddleboard season strong.

Her talents recently brought her to London, England’s Thames River for the London SUP Open earlier this month as part of the APP World Tour.

“I just had a great result in the first professional SUP race of the season that was in London UK,” said Augaitis. “This is really huge for me as its been five years since I have been on the tour. I had no idea how I would fair and where I would land.”

During the first day, Augaitis competed in the long distance race down the river Thames in central London. She placed second by less then half a second.

“A clear bid for dominance, both Seychelle Webster and Lina Augaitis came out roaring with amazing performances on the River Thames for the Pro Distance race and the 2019 London SUP Open,” read the recap article from APP World Tour News.

“I was leading the entire race and the last few meters it was a sprint finish with Seychelle who ended up winning,” said Augaitis.

The second day saw a sprint technical race. Augaitis placed 7th, meaning she earned 4th place overall.

But, this isn’t the first time she has competed in the event. She explained she previously won the APP World Tour in 2014— which was then called the World Series.

Despite it being a demanding and draining competition, her work ethic did not falter since returning to B.C. last week. She travelled to Sidney, B.C. last weekend and clenched the 2019 national championship title.

