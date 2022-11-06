Coldstream’s Lina Augaitis placed fourth in the distance event at the ISA World SUP and Paddleboard Championships in San Juan, Puerto Rico Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. (Lina Augaitis/Instagram)

Coldstream paddler reaches podium in Puerto Rico

‘I can’t even believe it,’ Lina Augaitis said of her result

A Coldstream paddleboarder put in a podium-worthy effort on the waters of Puerto Rico against some of the best paddlers in the world.

Along the scenic coastline of San Juan, Lina Augaitis placed fourth in the women’s 18-kilometre distance event at the International Surfing Association (ISA) World SUP and Paddleboard Championships Friday, Nov. 4.

Augaitis was one of nine racers to finish in under two hours. She finished the marathon race with a time of 1:51:48.

“Magic happened today at the (ISA) world championships,” Augaitis wrote on Instagram following the race. “I can’t even believe it!”

Augaitis’ fourth place result was good enough to get her on the podium as the ISA Championships award medals for the top four.

“Thank you family, friends and supporters! This medal is for my amazing family and for the staff and kids I teach at Harwood Elementary! I thought of you all and the amazing support and how important it is to not give up! Time to soak it up and enjoy the amazing efforts of my Canadian teammates as well,” she wrote.

Earlier in the ISA Championships, Augaitis — a Canadian champion and multiple world championship medalist — placed 10th in the women’s technical race.

READ MORE: Coldstream paddler cracks top-10 at world finals

READ MORE: Coldstream woman takes Canadian SUP championship title

