Coldstream's Jacob Brayshaw (right) is greeted by coach Renate Terpstra of Vernon after setting a new Canadian S2 para-swimming record in the 50-metre breaststroke Wednesday, Aug. 2. Brayshaw set the new mark at the 2023 Speedo Canadian Swimming Championships in Toronto. (Facebook photo)

UPDATE: Second new Canadian record for Coldstream Para-swimmer

Jacob Brayshaw is competing at the Speedo Canadian finals in Toronto

UPDATE: THURSDAY, AUG. 3, 8:48 a.m.:

Coldstream Para-swimmer Jacob Brayshaw capped off Wednesday, Aug. 2, at the 2023 Speedo Canadian Championships in Toronto by breaking a 28-year-old national record.

Brayshaw set a new record in the Canadian S2 Para Men LC event. His personal best time of one minute 46.92 seconds broke the old record established in 1995.

Brayshaw also swam a 20-point relay race Thursday. He was the S2 member on a foursome that included three S6 swimmers.

“This was a super fun day,” said Brayshaw’s coach, Renate Terpstra of Vernon.

Brayshaw swims for the KISU Club out of Penticton.

ORIGINAL STORY

The summer of records continues for Coldstream swimmer Jacob Brayshaw.

The Okanagan Para Swimming Club member, who swims out of the KISU Club in Penticton, set a new Canadian record in the 50-metre breaststroke Wednesday, Aug. 2, at the 2023 Speedo Canadian Swimming Championships in Toronto.

Brayshaw set a new time of one minute 47 seconds, smashing the old mark by six seconds. He also made the Para Pan Am qualifying time.

In July, Brayshaw competed at the B.C. Summer Provincial finals in Vancouver, and set a new S2 Canadian record in the 150m Individual Medley with a time of 5:55.51, as well as a new national mark in the 100m breast with a time of 2:10.08.

Brayshaw is coached by Vernon’s Renate Terpstra.

READ MORE: World record attempt in progress: Man swimming length of Okanagan Lake

READ MORE: Roof raised, donors thanked as Lavington enjoys new space

