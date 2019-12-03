Coldstream’s Cole Sanford, a forward with the University of Alberta Golden Bears, has been selected for a third straight year to play for the Canada U-SPORTS all-stars in a series of games against top Canadian prospects that will make up the roster for Team Canada at the upcoming World Junior Hockey Championships. (U of A - photo)

Coldstream player chosen for all-star squad

It’s the third straight year Cole Sanford will play against Team Canada World Junior Hockey hopefuls

Coldstream’s Cole Sanford is getting used to facing Canada’s top junior hockey players.

For the third straight year, Sanford – a forward with the University of Alberta Golden Bears in Edmonton – has been chosen to join the U SPORTS all-star team to compete at Canada’s national junior team SportChek selection camp Dec. 9-12 in Oakville, Ont.

Sanford, in his fourth season with the U of A, is one of six Golden Bears selected to the all-star team. The other five are making their first appearances with the university all-star squad.

READ MORE: Sanford helps Bears win 16th CIS title

Sanford, a Canada West All-Star in 2019, has three goals and 10 assists in eight games this season with the Golden Bears. He helped Alberta win the national championship in 2018.

READ MORE: Coldstream product returns to World Junior Prospects challenge

Prior to arriving in Edmonton, Sanford played four seasons in the Western Hockey League with the Medicine Hat Tigers and Regina Pats, and had a cup of coffee (19 games) in the East Coast Hockey Leauge with the Colorado Eagles.

This will mark the fifth straight year the U SPORTS All-Stars have faced off against Canada’s National Junior Team Prospects, who are vying for roster spots at the 2020 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship being held in Ostrava and Trinec, Czech Republic from Dec. 26, 2019 – Jan. 5, 2020.

Canada’s National Junior Team has faced various U SPORTS competition on a regular basis since 1988. Since a U SPORTS national all-star team began participating in December 2015, U SPORTS holds a 5-3-1 record.

