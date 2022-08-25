Danica Ariano, from Coldstream, B.C., along with pair partner Mikaela Holthuis, celebrate after winning gold in the pair U23 Women’s pair event (Contributed)

Danica Ariano, from Coldstream, B.C., along with pair partner Mikaela Holthuis, celebrate after winning gold in the pair U23 Women’s pair event (Contributed)

Coldstream rower waves double gold at prestigious Royal Canadian Henley Regatta

Danica Ariano rows to pair of victories; cousin Natalya also takes part in the event

Earlier this month, Coldstream cousins Danica and Natalya Ariano took part in the 138th Royal Canadian Henley Regatta rowing championships.

Held in St. Catherines, Ont., more than 100 clubs from across North America took part in the competition. In their first Henley experience, the Ariano cousins were there competing for the University of Victoria.

In the under-23 pair event, Danica Ariano and her partner Mikaela Holthuis finished first, eight seconds ahead of Western University of London, Ont. The two also won gold in the senior women’s eight finals.

The cousins competed together in the under-23 double event, finishing fourth in the finals.

In the singles event, Natalya finished with a top-10 time out of 43 boats but just missed going to the semi-finals.

READ MORE: Vernon players relish chance to play at home again

READ MORE: Vernon club pitches horseshoes provincials

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Local SportsRowingVernon

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Successful Summer: Vernon Kokanee Swim Club breaks records and brings home medals
Next story
A League of Their Own: Looking back a decade later at Abbotsford’s BC Angels lingerie football team

Just Posted

Canadian Jubilee recipients: top row (left to right) - Stephanie Hewson, Simon Dufresne, Carolynn Dufresne, Bob Davison, Richard Rolke, Scott Anderson; bottom row (left to right) Amanda Shatzko, Helen Sidney. (Photo - Jordy Cunningham/Vernon Morning Star)
Eight Vernon community members receive Canadian Jubilee honours

The District of Coldstream will hold a referendum Oct. 15 during the municipal election vote to see if residents approve borrowing funds for a new public works building. (District of Coldstream illustration)
Coldstream residents going to referendum on public works building

Danica Ariano, from Coldstream, B.C., along with pair partner Mikaela Holthuis, celebrate after winning gold in the pair U23 Women’s pair event (Contributed)
Coldstream rower waves double gold at prestigious Royal Canadian Henley Regatta

(Pixabay)
Morning Start: Fears

Pop-up banner image