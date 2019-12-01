Kal Lakers libero Shaylee Hunter digs up the ball in front of teammates Tatum Secretan (from left), Anna Rinn and Chanelle Wilson during the team’s seventh-place win over the Summerland Rockets at the B.C. High School Senior Girls AA Volleyball finals Saturday, Nov. 30, at Fulton Secondary. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Coldstream school seventh-best in province; York House wins B.C. gold

Kal Lakers avenge loss to Summerland in Okanagan finals by beating Rockets for seventh place

They went into the tournament ranked 13th.

They came out in the top-eight.

The host Kalamalka Lakers beat the Summerland Rockets 25-20, 25-22 to finish seventh out of 20 at the B.C. High School Senior Girls AA Volleyball championships Saturday, Nov. 30.

The game was played at Fulton Secondary, the only match the host Lakers did not play on their home court in the tournament, and the win avenged a semifinal loss to the Rockets at the Okanagan championships.

“It was a great way to end the tournament, especially after we came out so flat Saturday morning (loss to Langley Christian Lightning),” said Kal head coach Maria Hansen. “The girls really wanted to win this one.”

READ MORE: Coldstream squad wins provincial opener on home court

It was the final high school game for graduating players, libero Shaylee Hunter, power hitters Jessica Grages, Chanelle Wilson and Anna Rinn, and setter Taylor Francks, and all played key roles in contributing to the win.

After going 2-1 in the round-robin with victories over St. Thomas More Collegiate Knights of Burnaby and St. Thomas Aquinas Fighting Saints of North Vancouver, and a loss to the third-ranked Pacific Christian Pacers of Victoria to finish second in their pool, the Lakers received a bye into the Round of 16 playoffs.

They met the Holy Cross Crusaders of Surrey, who were second in their pool. Kal beat Holy Cross 25-18, 25-18, 25-13, to set up a quarterfinal date with the No. 1- ranked Pacific Academy Breakers of Surrey, who swept the Lakers 25-12, 25-16, 25-17.

That put Kal into the consolation side where they met the Lightning Saturday morning, and Langley Christian came away with a 25-20, 25-19 win.

The fourth-ranked York House Tigers of Vancouver upset Pacific Academy 27-25, 23-25, 21-25, 25-18, 15-11 in the gold-medal game Saturday night at Kal Secondary. It was a rematch of the 2018 final which Pacific Academy won.

The Okanagan champion George Elliot Coyotes, who lost in four games to York House in the semifinals, captured the bronze medal with a 2-1 win over the MEI Eagles of Clearbrook, meaning the three Okanagan squads all finished in the top-eight of the tournament. It was the second consecutive bronze medal loss for the Eagles.

@VernonNews
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Kalamalka Lakers power hitter Jessica Grages (right) reaches high to power the ball past Summerland Rockets blockers Mary Benoit (left) and Morgan Hilgersom during Kal’s win in the seventh-place game at the B.C. High School Senior Girls AA Volleyball finals Saturday, Nov. 30, at Fulton Secondary School. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Previous story
Vernon’s Seaton Sonics miss out on volleyball medal

Just Posted

Coldstream school seventh-best in province; York House wins B.C. gold

Kal Lakers avenge loss to Summerland in Okanagan finals by beating Rockets for seventh place

Vernon’s Seaton Sonics miss out on volleyball medal

Team finishes fourth at B.C. AAA senior girls finals; VSS 8th, VCS 6th and Seaton boys 11th

Vernon Panthers romp to second straight AA BC football crown

Panthers capture second BC title in as many years by rolling the Langley Saints 43-14

VIDEO: Kamloops man tells emotional story of crash that left him paralyzed

Tory Jones was involved in a serious car accident just west of Vernon in July

Vernon Vipers fall to Surrey Eagles 4-3 at home

Matt Kowalski’s two goals weren’t enough to even the score at Kal Tire Place Friday night

VIDEO: Taxi cruises in bike lane as it drives over Vancouver bridge

The taxi appears to be driving southbound over the Cambie Street Bridge

Tory deputy leader apologizes for comparing Pride, St. Patrick’s Day parades

Leader Andrew Scheer has not participated in any Pride parades

Ottawa cites salmon species extinction risk in call for input on slide response

Ottawa is prepared to spend between $10 million and $30 million on the project

B.C. forest industry facing uncertain future as mills close across province

Finance Ministry budget numbers show forest revenues are down 11 per cent so far this year

Land in Summerland was owned by Pierres

Johnny Pierre settled in the area in 1886 and recored the land as a reserve

Pearson has 4 points as Canucks roll to 5-2 win over Oilers

Vancouver snaps three-game losing skid

More support needed for Penticton family with severely autistic daughter

Vikki Holmberg said they need to raise $26,000 annually for Ava’s treatment

‘We’re really excited’: New chairlift at Revelstoke Mountain Resort opens

It’s the first day of skiing at the resort

Avalanche control planned for Highway 1 east of Revelstoke

The work will start at 10:00 a.m. and last until 2:00 p.m on Dec. 1

Most Read