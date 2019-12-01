Coldstream school seventh-best in province; York House wins B.C. gold

Kal Lakers avenge loss to Summerland in Okanagan finals by beating Rockets for seventh place

Kal Lakers libero Shaylee Hunter digs up the ball in front of teammates Tatum Secretan (from left), Anna Rinn and Chanelle Wilson during the team’s seventh-place win over the Summerland Rockets at the B.C. High School Senior Girls AA Volleyball finals Saturday, Nov. 30, at Fulton Secondary. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

They went into the tournament ranked 13th.

They came out in the top-eight.

The host Kalamalka Lakers beat the Summerland Rockets 25-20, 25-22 to finish seventh out of 20 at the B.C. High School Senior Girls AA Volleyball championships Saturday, Nov. 30.

The game was played at Fulton Secondary, the only match the host Lakers did not play on their home court in the tournament, and the win avenged a semifinal loss to the Rockets at the Okanagan championships.

“It was a great way to end the tournament, especially after we came out so flat Saturday morning (loss to Langley Christian Lightning),” said Kal head coach Maria Hansen. “The girls really wanted to win this one.”

It was the final high school game for graduating players, libero Shaylee Hunter, power hitters Jessica Grages, Chanelle Wilson and Anna Rinn, and setter Taylor Francks, and all played key roles in contributing to the win.

After going 2-1 in the round-robin with victories over St. Thomas More Collegiate Knights of Burnaby and St. Thomas Aquinas Fighting Saints of North Vancouver, and a loss to the third-ranked Pacific Christian Pacers of Victoria to finish second in their pool, the Lakers received a bye into the Round of 16 playoffs.

They met the Holy Cross Crusaders of Surrey, who were second in their pool. Kal beat Holy Cross 25-18, 25-18, 25-13, to set up a quarterfinal date with the No. 1- ranked Pacific Academy Breakers of Surrey, who swept the Lakers 25-12, 25-16, 25-17.

That put Kal into the consolation side where they met the Lightning Saturday morning, and Langley Christian came away with a 25-20, 25-19 win.

The fourth-ranked York House Tigers of Vancouver upset Pacific Academy 27-25, 23-25, 21-25, 25-18, 15-11 in the gold-medal game Saturday night at Kal Secondary. It was a rematch of the 2018 final which Pacific Academy won.

The Okanagan champion George Elliot Coyotes, who lost in four games to York House in the semifinals, captured the bronze medal with a 2-1 win over the MEI Eagles of Clearbrook, meaning the three Okanagan squads all finished in the top-eight of the tournament. It was the second consecutive bronze medal loss for the Eagles.

