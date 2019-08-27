Coldstream’s Jacob Brayshaw had a pair of top-six finishes in his Parapan Am Games swimming debut for Canada Monday in Lima, Peru. (Facebook photo)

Coldstream swimmer cracks top-six in pair of Parapan Am Games events

Jacob Brayshaw, 16, made his Games debut Monday, recording a fifth- and sixth-place result

Coldstream’s Jacob Brayshaw made his swimming debut for Canada at teh Parapan Am Games in Lima, Peru Monday.

Brayshaw, 16, who suffers from muscular dystrophy, made finals in the 200-metre freestyle and 150m Individual Medley.

Brayshaw was sixth in the free, finshing in eight minutes 34.66 seconds, and finished fifth in the IM in 6:45.45.

READ MORE: Coldstream swimmer primed for Peru

The W.L. Seaton Secondary Grade 12 student is slated to compete in four more events before the Games conclude Friday.

@VernonNews
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Vernon Essos captain fondly remembered

Just Posted

Lower Mainland mom beyond grateful since missing daughter found near Clearwater

Amy had left Vernon Sunday and reported missing after she never arrived at 100 Mile House destination

Exploring the art of idling at Vernon’s Caetani House

A screening with Korean artist-in-residence Hyemin Park in the Caetani Centre Library

Doggie Duathlon raises heartbeats and charity funds

Canines and their humans covered up to eight and a half kilometres on land and water

Human Condition comedy tour benefits Okanagan charities

Shows in Penticton, Vernon and Kelowna

Young woman missing en route to 100 Mile House from Vernon has been found

Amy Anonby’s mother is reporting that her daughter has been located

The power of Pets and Seniors

The four-legged friend you never knew you needed…

Middle-class gang violence in B.C. breaks from history with higher stakes

Gangs in B.C. are not a new phenomenon

B.C. pleased with Oklahoma ruling in opioids case as it continues lawsuit

The untested suit alleges the companies falsely marketed opioids as less addictive than other pain drugs

‘Jeff was doing what he loved’: B.C. man presumed drowned in Bella Bella boat accident

Five people on board were rescued, the captain has not been seen since

Elderly couple injured in plane crash at Salmon Arm airport

Emergency crews on scene

Pattullo Bridge project budget unchanged as bids come in

Builders wary about union-only rules, contractor group says

Okanagan draws in Metro Vancouver softball star

Jessica Podskalny will pitch for UBC Okanagan in their inaugural softball season

Canadian kids are eating healthier in school these days, B.C. study suggests

UBC study found that food insecurity is a bigger issue now than 11 years ago

Stolen truck involved in two North Shuswap collisions minutes apart

RCMP seek identity of driver, believed injured, as well as woman in blue pickup truck

Most Read