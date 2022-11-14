Coldstream teams win zone senior volleyball crowns

Rory O’Brien of the Kalamalka Lakers (7) blasts the ball past the double block of Aiden Fowler (3) and Nolan Smyth of the Vernon Panthers during the North Zone Senior Boys AA Volleyball championship final Wednesday, Nov. 9, at Kal Secondary. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)Rory O’Brien of the Kalamalka Lakers (7) blasts the ball past the double block of Aiden Fowler (3) and Nolan Smyth of the Vernon Panthers during the North Zone Senior Boys AA Volleyball championship final Wednesday, Nov. 9, at Kal Secondary. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
James Helfrick of the Vernon Panthers (right) gets the ball past the block of Patrick Rinn of the Kalamalka Lakers during the North Zone Senior Boys AA Volleyball championships final at Kal Secondary Wednesday, Nov. 9. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)James Helfrick of the Vernon Panthers (right) gets the ball past the block of Patrick Rinn of the Kalamalka Lakers during the North Zone Senior Boys AA Volleyball championships final at Kal Secondary Wednesday, Nov. 9. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
Julian Schneider of the Fulton Maroons (14) wipes the ball off the block of Seaton’s Ben Anderson (3) and Toviel Williams (8) at the North Zone Senior Boys Volleyball Championships Wednesday, Nov. 9, at Kalamalka Secondary. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)Julian Schneider of the Fulton Maroons (14) wipes the ball off the block of Seaton’s Ben Anderson (3) and Toviel Williams (8) at the North Zone Senior Boys Volleyball Championships Wednesday, Nov. 9, at Kalamalka Secondary. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
Oliver Profili of the Seaton Sonics (9) prepares to set the ball past the block of Fulton’s Jay Pechfu during the North Zone Senior Boys volleyball championships Wednesday, Nov. 9, at Kalamalka Secondary School. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)Oliver Profili of the Seaton Sonics (9) prepares to set the ball past the block of Fulton’s Jay Pechfu during the North Zone Senior Boys volleyball championships Wednesday, Nov. 9, at Kalamalka Secondary School. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Both provincially ranked. Both evenly matched.

Perhaps it was home-court advantage that propelled Coldstream’s Kalamalka Lakers to the North Zone Senior Boys AA Volleyball championship over their Vernon rivals, the VSS Panthers.

The Lakers, ranked 6th in the latest B.C. AA poll, knocked off the seventh-rated Panthers 3-1 in the North Zone final Wednesday, Nov. 9, at Kal Secondary. Kal won the contest 25-20, 21-25, 25-16, 25-19. VSS played the final with only six players.

Fulton Maroons finished third, sweeping the Seaton Sonics 3-0.

Both the Lakers and Panthers advance to the Okanagan Valley championships this Friday and Saturday, Nov. 18 and 19. Kal will be the host team but the tournament is being played at VSS.

That’s because the Okanagan Valley Senior Girls AA championships will be at Kal.

The Lakers earned the right to host the eight-team Valley finals, winning the North Zone championship 3-0 with wins over the Pleasant Valley Hawks of Armstrong, Revelstoke Avalanche and a 25-18, 25-10 win over Vernon’s Fulton Maroons in a battle of 2-0 teams.

Revelstoke defeated PVSS to finish third so the Rams join the Lakers and Maroons at the Okanagan championships, which begin Friday, Nov. 18, at 12:30 p.m. The championship game is slated for 3:45 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19.

Top two teams advance to the B.C. championships next month in Merritt.

READ MORE: PHOTOS: Vernon Panthers wrap up North Zone Jr. Girls volleyball pennant

READ MORE: Vernon volleyball teams crush cancer fundraiser

@VernonNews
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

High school sportsLocal SportsNorth Okanagan Regional DistrictVernonVolleyball

Previous story
Canada captain Sophie de Goede up for World Rugby Women’s 15s Player of the Year
Next story
Top junior hockey talent heading to BCHC Prospects Game

Just Posted

The Vernon Panthers’ junior and senior varsity football teams will be collecting food bank donations of cash and/or non-perishable items at their respective home playoff games Wednesday, Nov. 16, and Friday, Nov. 18, at Greater Vernon Athletic Park. (File photo)
Vernon Panthers face Titans, hunger on gridiron

Auctioneer Don Raffan gets some assistance from a couple of young singers during the Kalamalka Rotary Dream Auction. (Carousel Studios photo)
Going, going…Rotary funds dreams with Vernon auction

Kelli Rose holds a photo of her daughter Tiffany, and her dog Lily, who died in 2005, leading her to The Compassionate Friends in Vernon. (Jennifer SMith - Morning Star)
Bereaved parents group faces potential closure of Vernon chapter

Rory O’Brien of the Kalamalka Lakers (7) blasts the ball past the double block of Aiden Fowler (3) and Nolan Smyth of the Vernon Panthers during the North Zone Senior Boys AA Volleyball championship final Wednesday, Nov. 9, at Kal Secondary. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
Coldstream teams win zone senior volleyball crowns