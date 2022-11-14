Coldstream teams win zone senior volleyball crowns

Rory O’Brien of the Kalamalka Lakers (7) blasts the ball past the double block of Aiden Fowler (3) and Nolan Smyth of the Vernon Panthers during the North Zone Senior Boys AA Volleyball championship final Wednesday, Nov. 9, at Kal Secondary. (Roger Knox - Morning Star) James Helfrick of the Vernon Panthers (right) gets the ball past the block of Patrick Rinn of the Kalamalka Lakers during the North Zone Senior Boys AA Volleyball championships final at Kal Secondary Wednesday, Nov. 9. (Roger Knox - Morning Star) Julian Schneider of the Fulton Maroons (14) wipes the ball off the block of Seaton’s Ben Anderson (3) and Toviel Williams (8) at the North Zone Senior Boys Volleyball Championships Wednesday, Nov. 9, at Kalamalka Secondary. (Roger Knox - Morning Star) Oliver Profili of the Seaton Sonics (9) prepares to set the ball past the block of Fulton’s Jay Pechfu during the North Zone Senior Boys volleyball championships Wednesday, Nov. 9, at Kalamalka Secondary School. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Both provincially ranked. Both evenly matched.

Perhaps it was home-court advantage that propelled Coldstream’s Kalamalka Lakers to the North Zone Senior Boys AA Volleyball championship over their Vernon rivals, the VSS Panthers.

The Lakers, ranked 6th in the latest B.C. AA poll, knocked off the seventh-rated Panthers 3-1 in the North Zone final Wednesday, Nov. 9, at Kal Secondary. Kal won the contest 25-20, 21-25, 25-16, 25-19. VSS played the final with only six players.

Fulton Maroons finished third, sweeping the Seaton Sonics 3-0.

Both the Lakers and Panthers advance to the Okanagan Valley championships this Friday and Saturday, Nov. 18 and 19. Kal will be the host team but the tournament is being played at VSS.

That’s because the Okanagan Valley Senior Girls AA championships will be at Kal.

The Lakers earned the right to host the eight-team Valley finals, winning the North Zone championship 3-0 with wins over the Pleasant Valley Hawks of Armstrong, Revelstoke Avalanche and a 25-18, 25-10 win over Vernon’s Fulton Maroons in a battle of 2-0 teams.

Revelstoke defeated PVSS to finish third so the Rams join the Lakers and Maroons at the Okanagan championships, which begin Friday, Nov. 18, at 12:30 p.m. The championship game is slated for 3:45 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19.

Top two teams advance to the B.C. championships next month in Merritt.

READ MORE: PHOTOS: Vernon Panthers wrap up North Zone Jr. Girls volleyball pennant

READ MORE: Vernon volleyball teams crush cancer fundraiser

@VernonNews

roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

High school sportsLocal SportsNorth Okanagan Regional DistrictVernonVolleyball