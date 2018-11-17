Coldstream’s Jordan Korol scores career high in points

Korol scores 26 and adds 18 rebounds in UBCO loss to Mt. Royal Cougars in Calgary

Coldstream’s Jordan Korol scored a career-high 26 points and added 18 rebounds for the UBC Okanagan Heat Friday in U Sports women’s basketball action, but the Heat lost by nine to the Mt. Royal Cougars in Calgary. (UBCO Athletics photo)

A career high in points came in a losing effort for Coldstream’s Jordan Korol.

The UBC Okanagan Heat forward had another outstanding performance, finishing with a career-best 26 points and added 18 rebounds as the Heat fell 73-62 to the Mt. Royal Cougars in Canada West U Sports women’s university basketball action Friday in Calgary.

Korol, a fourth-year forward, also did something no Heat player has ever done before, recording a double-double (points-rebounds) in a single half. Korol had 12 boards and 14 points in the second half.

Vernon’s Mackenzie Horst added two points for the Heat.

In other U Sports action Friday:

* Vernon’s Megan Rouault and the Thompson Rivers University WolfPack defeated the hometown UBC Thunderbirds 73-61 in Vancouver (boxscore unavailable);

* Michael Rouault had 10 points for TRU in Men’s Basketball action, but the WolfPack lost 88-60 at UBC;

* Vernon’s Landon Currie had seven digs for the WolfPack as TRU defeated the Winnipeg Wesmen 26-24, 32-30, 29-27 in Men’s Volleyball play.



Vernon’s Mike Rouault (right) and the Thompson Rivers University WolfPack fell to the hometown UBC Thunderbirds in U Sports Men’s Basketball League action Friday in Vancouver. (Rich Lam/UBC Athletics photo)

Vernon’s Megan Rouault and the Thompson Rivers WolfPack went into War Memorial Gym Friday and beat the UBC Thunderbirds in U Sports Women’s Basketball League action. (Rich Lam/UBC Athletics Photo)