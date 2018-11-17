Coldstream’s Jordan Korol scored a career-high 26 points and added 18 rebounds for the UBC Okanagan Heat Friday in U Sports women’s basketball action, but the Heat lost by nine to the Mt. Royal Cougars in Calgary. (UBCO Athletics photo)

Coldstream’s Jordan Korol scores career high in points

Korol scores 26 and adds 18 rebounds in UBCO loss to Mt. Royal Cougars in Calgary

A career high in points came in a losing effort for Coldstream’s Jordan Korol.

The UBC Okanagan Heat forward had another outstanding performance, finishing with a career-best 26 points and added 18 rebounds as the Heat fell 73-62 to the Mt. Royal Cougars in Canada West U Sports women’s university basketball action Friday in Calgary.

Korol, a fourth-year forward, also did something no Heat player has ever done before, recording a double-double (points-rebounds) in a single half. Korol had 12 boards and 14 points in the second half.

Vernon’s Mackenzie Horst added two points for the Heat.

In other U Sports action Friday:

* Vernon’s Megan Rouault and the Thompson Rivers University WolfPack defeated the hometown UBC Thunderbirds 73-61 in Vancouver (boxscore unavailable);

* Michael Rouault had 10 points for TRU in Men’s Basketball action, but the WolfPack lost 88-60 at UBC;

* Vernon’s Landon Currie had seven digs for the WolfPack as TRU defeated the Winnipeg Wesmen 26-24, 32-30, 29-27 in Men’s Volleyball play.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Vernon’s Mike Rouault (right) and the Thompson Rivers University WolfPack fell to the hometown UBC Thunderbirds in U Sports Men’s Basketball League action Friday in Vancouver. (Rich Lam/UBC Athletics photo)

Vernon’s Megan Rouault and the Thompson Rivers WolfPack went into War Memorial Gym Friday and beat the UBC Thunderbirds in U Sports Women’s Basketball League action. (Rich Lam/UBC Athletics Photo)

Vernon’s Landon Currie records one of his seven digs as the Thompson Rivers University WolfPack swept the Winnipeg Wesmen in U Sports Men’s Volleyball League play Friday in Kamloops. (TRU Athletics photo)

Previous story
Vernon Royals win Okanagan Valley title

Just Posted

Vernon Royals win Okanagan Valley title

High School Boys A Volleyball: Vernon Royals, ranked No. 2 in province, advance to B.C. finals

Vernon Panthers harpoon Ballenas Whalers

No. 1 AA ranked Vernon Panthers score 51-14 BC quarterfinal victory at Greater Vernon Athletic Park

Vernon’s Brett Taylor wins Vernon Wing’s 9th annual wing eating contest

“I just kind of winged it I guess.”

West Kelowna Warriors suffer loss to the Vernon Vipers

The Warriors offence couldn’t get any traction as they lose their second in a row

Scammer targeting elderly in Kelowna with broken-down vehicle story

A door to door scammer is in Kelowna, targeting seniors according to Kelowna RCMP

Trudeau offers to help Pacific islands face climate change impact

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with the leaders from the Pacific island nations on Saturday during the APEC Summit in Papua New Guinea

Kal Rotary fundraiser leads to wheelchair van purchase

The $39,000 awarded by Kalamalka Rotary was instrumental in securing the $56,000 needed.

‘Toxic’ chosen as the Word of the Year by Oxford Dictionaries

Other top contenders for 2018 include ‘gaslighting’ and ‘techlash’

RCMP bust illegal B.C. cannabis lab

Marijuana may be legal but altering it using chemicals violates the Cannabis Act

New maintenance crew to look after Okanagan Connector

Acciona Infrastructure Maintenance Inc. will replace Argo Road Maintenance Inc. in 2019

Canada defeats Germany 29-10 in repechage, moves step closer to Rugby World Cup

Hong Kong needs a bonus-point win over Canada — scoring four or more tries — while denying the Canadians a bonus point

Avalanche Canada in desperate need of funding

The organization provides avalanche forecasting for an area larger than the United Kingdom

5 B.C. cities break temperature records

Parts of B.C. remain warm, at 10 C, while others feeling chilly

Your guide to winter light ups around the Okanagan

From Vernon to Summerland, with a stop in Kelowna, we’ve found some activities for you to enjoy

Most Read