Former Vernon Panthers standout Jordan Korol of Coldstream capped off her college basketball career by being named UBC Okanagan’s Female Graduating Player of the Year. (UBCO Heat Athletics - photo)

Coldstream’s Korol top UBCO graduating female athlete

Jordan Korol goes out as one of the all-time best to wear a Heat uniform

Coldstream’s Jordan Korol has capped off her university basketball career with another award.

The Vernon Panthers alum was named UBC Okanagan’s Female Graduating Player of the Year as the school, in this time of social distancing and self-isolation, held its 29th annual awards banquet through social media.

The award is given to an athlete who has demonstrated superior athletic achievements, leadership, and academics over the course of their UBCO Heat career.

After capturing UBCO’s outstanding athlete of the year last season, Korol followed up her record-setting 2018-19 season with a strong final year in the blue and gold to seize the graduating athlete award.

Korol is the first women’s basketball player to win the award for graduating players at UBCO, and did so with an incredible body of work on the court, and as a leader for the Heat. The leading rebounder in the school’s history with 752 boards, Korol also hit top five in scoring at UBCO with 840 total points.

Last year, not only did she become the first UBCO player to average a double-double but Korol also took home the school’s first Canada West major award. For her outstanding athletic achievement along with academic success, and community service, Korol was the 2018-19 recipient of the Sylvia Sweeney Award.

READ MORE: Major honour for Coldstream basketball star

Last April’s student speaker at the annual scholarship breakfast, Korol will graduate this spring with honours, collecting her BA in Philosophy, Politics, and Economics (PPE), and she has already received offers to attend law school at several universities across Western Canada.

“Over the last two seasons, Jordan has done everything on and off the court to leave the program in a better place than when she arrived, something she has really done,” said Heat head coach Bobby Mitchell of Vernon. “The coaching staff couldn’t be more proud of her. It is a fitting way for Jordan to end her career at UBCO.”

The UBCO Male Graduating Player of the Year is cross-country runner Mike Mitchell of Kimberly.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

UBCO Heat

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Korol and Mitchell take home graduating player of the year honours at UBCO Sports Awards

Just Posted

Coldstream’s Korol top UBCO graduating female athlete

Jordan Korol goes out as one of the all-time best to wear a Heat uniform

Vernon nordic centre loses out on 2021 nationals

Sovereign Lake was to host 2020 Canadian championships, canceled due to COVID-19

COVID-19: More infected passengers on planes flying to and from Okanagan and Kamloops airports

The BC Centre of Disease Control has identified numerous flights with COVID-19 cases

COVID-19: North Okanagan spring leagues wiped out

Ladies softball, indoor and beach volleyball leagues shut down over pandemic

COVID-19: Interior Crisis Line calls increase

Calls directly related to pandemic up 25 per cent over final two weeks of March

‘Better days will return’: Queen Elizabeth delivers message amid COVID-19 pandemic

The Queen said crisis reminds her of her first address during World War II in 1940

Mitchell’s Musings: Pandemics and parking meters don’t add up

Despite COVID-19 crisis, City of Vernon insists on paid parking downtown

Canada looking to disinfect used masks, Dr. Tam asks they not be thrown away

Canadian COVID-19 cases top 14,000

Emergency aid portal opens Monday, cash could be in bank accounts by end of week: Trudeau

Emergency benefit will provide $2,000 a month for those who have lost their income due to COVID-19

Education, not enforcement: B.C. bylaw officers keeping a watch on physical distancing

A kind word, it turns out, has usually been all people need to hear

Korol and Mitchell take home graduating player of the year honours at UBCO Sports Awards

The awards were given out online on Friday, April 3

COVID-19: Hospitals remain safe for childbirth, say Vancouver Island care providers

North Island Hospital has been asked to share its perinatal COVID-19 response plan

Canadian cadets to mark 103rd anniversary of Vimy Ridge April 9 virtually

Idea of Captain Billie Sheridan in Williams Lake, B.C. who wondered what to do in times of COVID-19

B.C. VIEWS: Pandemic shows need for adequate care home staffing

Seniors in B.C. care homes face challenging times

Most Read