Coldstream’s Korol top UBCO graduating female athlete

Jordan Korol goes out as one of the all-time best to wear a Heat uniform

Former Vernon Panthers standout Jordan Korol of Coldstream capped off her college basketball career by being named UBC Okanagan’s Female Graduating Player of the Year. (UBCO Heat Athletics - photo)

Coldstream’s Jordan Korol has capped off her university basketball career with another award.

The Vernon Panthers alum was named UBC Okanagan’s Female Graduating Player of the Year as the school, in this time of social distancing and self-isolation, held its 29th annual awards banquet through social media.

The award is given to an athlete who has demonstrated superior athletic achievements, leadership, and academics over the course of their UBCO Heat career.

After capturing UBCO’s outstanding athlete of the year last season, Korol followed up her record-setting 2018-19 season with a strong final year in the blue and gold to seize the graduating athlete award.

Korol is the first women’s basketball player to win the award for graduating players at UBCO, and did so with an incredible body of work on the court, and as a leader for the Heat. The leading rebounder in the school’s history with 752 boards, Korol also hit top five in scoring at UBCO with 840 total points.

Last year, not only did she become the first UBCO player to average a double-double but Korol also took home the school’s first Canada West major award. For her outstanding athletic achievement along with academic success, and community service, Korol was the 2018-19 recipient of the Sylvia Sweeney Award.

Last April’s student speaker at the annual scholarship breakfast, Korol will graduate this spring with honours, collecting her BA in Philosophy, Politics, and Economics (PPE), and she has already received offers to attend law school at several universities across Western Canada.

“Over the last two seasons, Jordan has done everything on and off the court to leave the program in a better place than when she arrived, something she has really done,” said Heat head coach Bobby Mitchell of Vernon. “The coaching staff couldn’t be more proud of her. It is a fitting way for Jordan to end her career at UBCO.”

The UBCO Male Graduating Player of the Year is cross-country runner Mike Mitchell of Kimberly.



