Black Press Media is giving a lucky fan two tickets to a future Vancouver Canucks game to whoever creates the best sign for the Nov. 29 Rockets game vs. the Regina Pats and Connor Bedard. To enter, fans needs to send their a photo of them with their sign to Kelowna Capital News’ social media channels. (Marissa Baecker/Kelowna Rockets)

Black Press Media is giving a lucky fan two tickets to a future Vancouver Canucks game to whoever creates the best sign for the Nov. 29 Rockets game vs. the Regina Pats and Connor Bedard. To enter, fans needs to send their a photo of them with their sign to Kelowna Capital News’ social media channels. (Marissa Baecker/Kelowna Rockets)

CONTEST: Get creative for Kelowna Rockets game to win Vancouver Canucks tickets

Make a sign for the Nov. 29 Rockets game against Connor Bedard and be entered to win

Want the chance to go to a Vancouver Canucks game? Black Press Media has you covered!

Next Tuesday, the Kelowna Rockets are hosting arguably their most important regular season game in years as they welcome the No. 1 prospect in hockey, Connor Bedard, and the Regina Pats to town for the only time this season. If you’re going to the Rockets – Pats game on Tuesday night, be sure to make a creative sign proudly supporting ‘Bedard for the Canucks’. As Canucks’ fans we would love to see Bedard play for Vancouver! We hope you can help!

All you have to do is take a photo of yourself and the sign at the game on Tuesday night and send it to editor@kelownacapnews.com or direct message it to Kelowna Capital News’ Facebook or Instagram accounts.

If you can’t make the game why not create a sign at home and enter to win this amazing contest. We’re looking for creativity!

The Capital News team will pick their favourite photo and announce the winner on Nov. 30 at noon.

The winning entry will win two tickets to a Canucks game in an encore suite and one night hotel accommodation.

@kelownacapnews Send us a photo of your signs on insta or fb for a chance to win #contest #hockey #kelowna #canucks #canuckshockey ♬ The Hockey Song – Stompin' Tom Connors

Bedard, who’s from North Vancouver, has been lighting up the WHL this season, leading the league in scoring by a country mile. Every NHL draft/prospect analyst has him predicted to go as the first overall pick in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft in June.

At the same time, the Canucks have struggled to start the NHL season and it has some fans chomping at the bit for the team to try to come last in the league this season so they have the best chance to draft Bedard and bring him home.

Go out and get creative! If you’re going to the game, or if you are at home, you have four days to think of your best, most creative sign. Good luck!

ContestsKelownaKelowna RocketsNHLOkanaganWHL

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
PHOTOS: Acclaimed hockey prospect Connor Bedard arrives in Langley

Just Posted

Helen Belay (left) stars in The Wonderful, a modern retelling of It’s a Wonderful Life by Toronto playwright Luke Reece (right) at Caravan Farm Theatre Dec. 6-31. (Photo submitted)
North Okanagan sleigh theatre ‘leans into the wonder’ of Caravan

Vernon residents are concerned about speeding on the 29th Street corridor. (Contributed)
Speed, crashes spark safety concerns from Vernon neighbourhood

The Monashee Mountains are featured in Warren Millers's film Daymaker. (Video still)
Skiers get pumped for season with Vernon film showing

(John Arendt - Summerland Review)
Vernon on pace for record number of new homes approved in 2022

Pop-up banner image