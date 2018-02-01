Vernon skip Jim Cotter, left, and second Tyrel Griffith follow a shot at the belairdirect B.C. Men’s Curling Championships Wednesday at the Parksville Curling Club. (Lauren Collins photo)

Cotter begins five-peat bid with victory

Vernon rink seeking fifth straight B.C. Men’s Curling Championship on Vancouver Island

Grant Dezura was 1-1 against Vernon teams on opening day Wednesday at the 2018 belairdirect B.C. Men’s Curling Championships in Parksville.

Dezura, from Maple Ridge, who has former Vernon junior Brendan Willis throwing third rocks, lost 6-2 to four-time defending champion Jim Cotter in Draw 2 Wednesday night at the Parksville Curling Club.

The loss came after Dezura defeated Vernon veteran Mark Longworth 9-7 in an extra end in the opening draw. Dezura forced the 11th end with a single in the 10th with hammer, then stole a deuce for the victory.

RELATED: Longworth joins Cotter for provincials

Longworth overcame a 2-0 deficit by scoring four in the fifth end, only to see Dezura counter with three in the sixth and a steal of one in the seventh for a 6-4 lead. Longworth, backed by his son, Michael, at third, and the front end of second Rob Nobert and lead John Slattery, tied the game with a deuce in eight, and took a 7-6 lead with a steal of one in the ninth.

Cotter, backed by third Catlin Schneider and the familiar front end of lead Rick Sawatsky and second Tyrel Griffith (team member John Morris is away getting set to compete at the Olympics in mixed curling), scored a pair in the second end against Dezura. Leading 3-2 after seven, Cotter put the game away with three in the eighth, resulting in handshakes.

Cotter takes on Wes Montgomery of Victoria Thursday afternoon while Longworth will battle Glen Jackson of Victoria in a morning draw Thursday.

Cotter, Griffith and Sawatsky are each seeking a fifth straight trip to the Tim Hortons Brier, and a sixth provincial title in seven years. The trio were members of the winning team, along with Kelowna’s Kevin Folk, the last time the provincials were held in Parksville, in 2012.

RELATED: Cotter rallies to retain B.C. Crown

For Cotter and Sawatsky, the Vernon duo are trying to win their eighth provincial purple hearts as teammates.

The B.C. champion will head to the Brier in Regina March 3-11.

