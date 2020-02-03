Cotter Rink wins 2020 BC Men’s Curling Championship

The team from Vernon/Kelowna will head to the 2020 Tim Horton’s Brier in Kingston this month

Team Cotter is pictured after their victory in the Men’s 2020 BC Curling Championships. (Corey Bullock file)

The Cotter Rink from Vernon/Kelowna has done it again, taking home a win on Sunday afternoon at the Men’s 2020 BC Curling Championships at Western Financial Place in Cranbrook. In an exciting game against the young Tardi rink from Langley/Victoria, Cotter would set a new record, sending them to their ninth Brier. The final score was 10-6 for the Cotter rink.

“I’m at a loss for words, it’s an incredible feeling. It’s hard to even put it into words at this point in time,” said Skip Jim Cotter after their game. “Hats off to the Tardi team, we knew it was going to be a phenominal game. It feels great at this moment and at the same time you sort of feel for those guys because we’re close with them too.”

Cotter will head to the 2020 Tim Horton’s Brier at the end of the month in Kingston, Ontario in hopes of a national victory.

“It’s not an easy feat to win one of these and it’s a real honor to win the purple heart and represent your province; it just feels great every single time,” Cotter said.

He adds that the brier is a different kind of competition and the team is looking forward to a challenge.

“The brier is a different beast and we’re going to have to play really well, there’s going to be phenominal teams like there is every single year and you know, it’s definitely a step up. We look forward to it and we’ll be working hard the next month or so and we’ll see where it gets us.”

Teams from all across the province were in Cranbrook for the past week competing at the provincial competition. Cotter says Cranbrook is always a great host and the team was happy to spend time here competing.

“Combining the ladies and the men’s together in an arena setting has just been phenominal the past two years,” said Cotter. “We knew coming to Cranbrook that we’d be well supported.”

Earlier on Sunday, the women’s final took place and Team Brown from Kamloops ended up victorious after a nail biting game against Team Wark with an 8-7 finish that required an extra end.



Team Tardi is pictured after the finals at the Men’s 2020 BC Curling Championships. (Corey Bullock file)

Team Cotter is pictured competing in the Men’s 2020 BC Curling Championships on Sunday, February 2, 2020. (Corey Bullock file)

Team Cotter is pictured competing in the Men’s 2020 BC Curling Championships on Sunday, February 2, 2020. (Corey Bullock file)

Team Cotter is pictured after their victory in the Men’s 2020 BC Curling Championships. (Corey Bullock file)

Team Tardi is pictured competing in the Men’s 2020 BC Curling Championships on Sunday, February 2, 2020. (Corey Bullock file)