The Interior Savings Credit Union Coyotes display their three Atom hockey championship banners. (Photo Submitted)

Coyotes claim district crown

Interior Savings Credit Union crew win third banner

The Interior Savings Coyotes capped a fabulous Atom hockey season by shading host Princeton 4-3 in the Okanagan Mainline district final last Sunday.

Led by the amazing coaching staff of Clay Elder, Chris Andree, Rob Johnson and Matt McInnes, the Coyotes also won the Okanagan North Super League regular-season and playoff championship banners.

The glue that bonded this team was the Brandner “super managers.” They took every opportunity possible to schedule fun activities that directly resulted in lifelong friendships, both with the children and the parents.

The Coyotes’ regular season started off a bit rocky since there was a league goalie shortage. Early in the season, several of the players took their turn in net. In January, Mya Devries stepped up to the plate and became the team’s full time goalie. She worked very hard, improving every game.

Their regular season ended with the league’s best record of 14-2 and the Interior Savings crew then brushed back the North Okanagan Knights 5-4 in the league playoff final.

Next step was districts where all of the players did their part in the team’s success. Devries all but stood on her head to make a save, while Brendan Elder and Reece Stevens both pulled hat tricks. The duo excelled in reading the play and were always in the right position ready to attack.

Gavin Johnson, Nick Brandner, Desiree Andree and Jett Lewis became dynamic defensive walls that were almost impossible to break. Their shots from the point resulted in numerous goals or rebound opportunities.

Jayden Godsoe switched from defence to a winger and was always willing to cover other positions as needed. Callum Thibeault skated fiercely to gain control of loose pucks. Tarran Tepper and Emma Wheeler were always ready to poke at an open puck in front of the net. Roman Belanger worked his footwork magic to always ensure the puck was where he needed it to be. Tyler McInnes never stopped pressuring which resulted in numerous offensive advantages for the Coyotes. Unfortunately, Lane Carter was unable to attend but the team could hear his coyote howl cheering from afar. The team also had an enthusiastic group of cheerleaders. Siblings, parents and grandparents waved pompoms, rang bells and cheered until they lost voices.

This support system no doubt helped contribute to the final outcome. The team worked hard all season against many worthy opponents. They displayed excellent sportsmanship and never stopped smiling and having fun. They represented Vernon well at all times during the season. Numerous members of the Princeton community commented on their good behaviour and manners.

Previous story
Vipers lose Stapley, Williamson

Just Posted

Vipers lose Stapley, Williamson

Vipers lead quarterfinal series 2-1

Tracing their family tree

Sisters searching for Summerland connection

Suspected overdose, poisoning calls jump in Vernon

BCEHS statistics show suspected overdose and poisoning calls rose 89 per cent in 2017 over 2016

Village conducting cannabis sales survey

Questionnaire can be found online at village website, lumby.ca

Falling snow snaps gas line

Natural gas leak at Silver Star Tuesday evening forced several buildings to be evacuated

Crook’s Corner

Arts and entertainment highlights this week across the Okanagan

B.C. driver fined $1,500 for accident involving senior’s death

A Princeton man riding the scooter died of complications

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Vaping device overheats, burns down home on Vancouver Island

Nanaimo Fire Rescue says units could cause fires in other homes and even aircraft

LinkedIn: Top 25 places to work in Canada

LinkedIn has compiled a list of the top companies to work for in 2018

Province warning rabbit owners after confirmed cases of deadly virus

Testing confirmed feral rabbits in Nanaimo and Delta had died from rabbit hemorrhagic disease

Trans-Canada Highway closed west of Chase

There is no estimated time of reopening yet

Painting of B.C. lake by Winston Churchill sells for $87,000

Churchill had painted the work in 1929 during visit to an area near Field

New lead in one of six B.C. searches that remain unresolved

New details in case of couple who’d been flying from Cranbook to Kamloops when plane disappeared

Most Read