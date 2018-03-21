Coyotes claim district crown

The Interior Savings Coyotes capped a fabulous Atom hockey season by shading host Princeton 4-3 in the Okanagan Mainline district final last Sunday.

Led by the amazing coaching staff of Clay Elder, Chris Andree, Rob Johnson and Matt McInnes, the Coyotes also won the Okanagan North Super League regular-season and playoff championship banners.

The glue that bonded this team was the Brandner “super managers.” They took every opportunity possible to schedule fun activities that directly resulted in lifelong friendships, both with the children and the parents.

The Coyotes’ regular season started off a bit rocky since there was a league goalie shortage. Early in the season, several of the players took their turn in net. In January, Mya Devries stepped up to the plate and became the team’s full time goalie. She worked very hard, improving every game.

Their regular season ended with the league’s best record of 14-2 and the Interior Savings crew then brushed back the North Okanagan Knights 5-4 in the league playoff final.

Next step was districts where all of the players did their part in the team’s success. Devries all but stood on her head to make a save, while Brendan Elder and Reece Stevens both pulled hat tricks. The duo excelled in reading the play and were always in the right position ready to attack.

Gavin Johnson, Nick Brandner, Desiree Andree and Jett Lewis became dynamic defensive walls that were almost impossible to break. Their shots from the point resulted in numerous goals or rebound opportunities.

Jayden Godsoe switched from defence to a winger and was always willing to cover other positions as needed. Callum Thibeault skated fiercely to gain control of loose pucks. Tarran Tepper and Emma Wheeler were always ready to poke at an open puck in front of the net. Roman Belanger worked his footwork magic to always ensure the puck was where he needed it to be. Tyler McInnes never stopped pressuring which resulted in numerous offensive advantages for the Coyotes. Unfortunately, Lane Carter was unable to attend but the team could hear his coyote howl cheering from afar. The team also had an enthusiastic group of cheerleaders. Siblings, parents and grandparents waved pompoms, rang bells and cheered until they lost voices.

This support system no doubt helped contribute to the final outcome. The team worked hard all season against many worthy opponents. They displayed excellent sportsmanship and never stopped smiling and having fun. They represented Vernon well at all times during the season. Numerous members of the Princeton community commented on their good behaviour and manners.