A modified king’s court competition where everyone got to compete all rounds on a super fun sprint course was one of the highlights of Cross-Country Skiing B.C.’s Teck Regional Snow Camp held at SilverStar Mountain Resort and the Sovereign Lake Nordic Centre. (Photo submitted)

Cross-country camp draws skiers to North Okanagan

Annual Teck Regional Camp held at both SilverStar Mountain Resort and Sovereign Lake Nordic Centre

Good conditions, good accommodations, good weekend.

Cross-Country Skiing B.C.’s Teck Regional Snow Camp #1 ran Nov. 15-17 at SilverStar Mountain Resort and the Sovereign Lake Nordic Centre. It was the 12th season for coach Adam Elliot to lead the camp.

“Just like the last few years we have held two different Teck Regional Snow Camps at SilverStar,” said Elliot. “This one focused on the Train to Train age skiers; 12 to 16 years old. The second camp will focus on 8 to 12-year-old skiers.”

The coaches and athletes stayed at the Vance Creek Chilcoot Lodge at the resort.

“Staying there was quite a good experience, everyone was close by and this helped provide a wonderful team atmosphere,” said Elliot. “The hot tub was also an added bonus.”

READ MORE: Vernon cross-country skiers capture Canadian bronze

In addition to a significant amount of technique time on snow, recently retired post-secondary ski racers Jenna Sim and Alex McDonald did classroom presentations on time management, fatigue, performance mental preparation, efficiency and effort management for the skiers.

All of the skiing took place at Sovereign Lake Nordic.

“Sovereign had done weeks of preparation to provide a very high quality of grooming on a near endless trail system which is unmatched anywhere in Western Canada this early in the season,” said Elliot. “The snow kept falling all weekend. When given the option of a new simplified sprint course for our Sunday Funday Competition or packing down the fresh snow the athletes voted unanimously to re-pack the original course themselves.

“A modified king’s court competition where everyone got to compete all rounds on a super fun sprint course was the result. The conditions gave a great opportunity for technique development, race simulations and fun.”

The camp would not have been possible without the assistance of a great group of coaches, parent helpers and volunteers. Organizers gave a big shout out Teck Resources Limited for supporting all of the organization’s regional camps.

@VernonNews
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Coyotes howl for Vernon winter baseball
Next story
Missing Grey Cup rings may have been accidentally donated to Langley Value Village

Just Posted

Precautionary water quality notice removed for Vernon customers

RDNO rescinds precautionary notice but the water source change is still in place

UPDATE: Highway re-opens after police incident near Falkland

RCMP have two suspects in custody after incident that put Westwold Elementary on lockdown

Eyewitness hears 19 shots fired in Westwold police incident

Two arrested after dynamic incident that shut down Hwy. 97 Tuesday

Man pleads guilty to assault of Vernon bus driver

The offence took place on Aug. 19, 2019, at the downtown station

Evacuation of Vernon aquatic centre a ‘false alarm’

Closure on Monday afternoon was due to a minor water line break in chlorination room

VIDEO: $50,000 reward offered for B.C. man wanted in international money laundering scheme

Cong Dinh is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant

Roussel scores in return as Canucks cruise to 5-2 win over Senators

Alex Burrows inducted into Vancouver’s Ring of Honour before the game

VIDEO: $1M grant allows Victoria Hand Project to offer low-cost prosthetics

The UVic-based group will now offer 3D-printed arm prosthetics and scoliosis braces to North America

B.C. craft cannabis growers wind through layers of government

‘Farmgate’ sales eyed by Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth

LETTER: Canada must benefit from its own oil supply

Until an alternative is found, oil is in

World’s most extensive avalanche detection system launched on Rogers Pass

The project stems from $95 million in funding to improve Highway 1 through Glacier National Park

Mail destroyed after Canada Post truck flips, catches fire near Prince George

Customers who didn’t get mail they were expecting should contact the sender, the company said

Third child luring incident within a week in West Kelowna

Man described as a Caucasian male in his 30s with a full beard and no moustache

Summerland builders named finalists for awards

Two builders nominated for provincial and regional construction excellence

Most Read