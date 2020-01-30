Both boys and girls teams will compete in the upcoming Canadian Sport School Hockey League Championships in Penticton. (Mark Brett - Western News)

CSSHL championships returning to South Okanagan

The Canadian School Sport Hockey League Championships coming back for a sixth year

Tickets for the Canadian Sport School Hockey League (CSSHL) Championships in Penticton are now on sale for the tournament which runs March 5-15.

This is the sixth consecutive year Penticton has hosted the event which will see winners crowned in all seven CSSHL western divisions.

Since it started here, the event has grown from 33 teams and 600 student athletes, to 74 teams and over 1,300 competitors.

READ MORE: A record 73 CSSHL teams will face off in Penticton next month

Organizers estimate that over the past three years the event has generated an $8.1-million economic impact for the City of Penticton.

“We are excited to have the BDO CSSHL Championships in Penticton for the sixth time,” said Kevin Goodwin, Chief Operating Officer of the CSSHL, in a news release. “With the partnership we have with Spectra, along with the support we receive from the City of Penticton, Travel Penticton, BDO Canada and the Western Hockey League, we are able to put on a first-class event that showcases the very best in education-based hockey, while making a substantial economic impact to the local community.”

READ MORE: Okanagan Hockey Academy wins CSSHL female varsity title

The CSSHL was established in 2009 and currently features 26 Hockey Canada Accredited Schools, 81 teams and over 1,500 student athletes across Canada and in Idaho including the Okanagan Hockey Academy in Penticton.

The league was designed specifically for elite-level student athletes, giving them the opportunity to increase their skills off and on the ice, while also providing a high level of competition and exposure.

Currently, the CSSHL includes eight different divisions at the midget, female midget and bantam levels.

The majority of games will take place at the Okanagan Hockey Training Centre, Memorial Arena and South Okanagan Events Centre, along with some games in Oliver and Summerland.

Tickets are $15 for a day pass, $45 for a division pass and $60 for a full 11-day pass. Admission for spectators 18 and under is free.

 

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

The Okanagan Hockey Academy will be represented again this year when Penticton hosts the Canadian Sport School Hockey League Championships in March. (Mark Brett - Western News)

Previous story
Vernon Panthers take top spot at Southridge charity tournament
Next story
Hughes, Virtanen lead streaking Canucks to 5-2 win over Sharks

Just Posted

Vernon Rotarians to help rebuild after deadly earthquake in Nepal

Local clubs to build two homes in village after 2015 earthquake kills 9,000, destroys homes

Van crumpled after rear-ending logging truck on Highway 97 near Oyama

The accident occurred around 7 a.m. this morning, backing up traffic for several hours

Road work ahead for 32nd Street in Vernon

Road will be reduced to single lane between 24th Ave. and 28th Ave starting Feb. 5

Morning Start: The police pulled the plug on the Beatles

Your morning start for Thursday, January 30, 2020

Social media key in search for missing Vernon man

Facebook group admin R.L. Dakin has managed 50 missing persons pages

VIDEO: Lab confirms B.C. case of new coronavirus, bringing total to 3 in Canada

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says officials are in regular contact with the individual

‘My shattered heart will never heal,” mother tells Kelowna courtroom during murder sentencing

Steven Pirko was found guilty of second-degree murder of Chris Ausman in 2014.

Revelstokian fights fires in Australia

A Parks Canada fire management officer was one of the first Canadians sent to help

CSSHL championships returning to South Okanagan

The Canadian School Sport Hockey League Championships coming back for a sixth year

Kelowna 14th most expensive city to rent in Canada

The average monthly rent for a one-bedroom unit in the city was $1,313 in December

Sentencing hearing underway for convicted Kelowna murderer

Steven Pirko’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for two full days in court

World Health Organization declares coronavirus a global emergency

China has reported more than 7,800 cases including 170 deaths due to the coronavirus

Mounties identify suspect in string of sex assaults in B.C. park

Seven sexual assaults linked to one suspect

RCMP checkpoint on LNG pipeline ‘arbitrary and discriminatory,’ say B.C. complainants

Wet’suwet’en say RCMP unlawfully restricting access on traditional territory in Coastal GasLink fight

Most Read