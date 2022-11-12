Curling teams slide into Salmon Arm for tournament

Teams from across B.C. compete in Twin Anchors Houseboats second annual competition

Curling teams from across B.C. are competing in a triple knockout tournament this weekend hosted by the Salmon Arm Curling Club.

The second annual cashspiel, hosted by Twin Anchors Houseboats, began with the first game Friday, Nov. 11 at 1 p.m., followed by two other draws at 4:30 and 8 p.m.

Winners from these games then battled each other Saturday at 10 a.m., and more action on the ice is scheduled for 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. The semifinals will be held Sunday, Nov. 13 at 9 a.m., followed by the finals will be played at 1 p.m.

Some of the best teams from across B.C. are battling for a chance to win $10,000 in prize money.

Team Belway is a local team who are always at the top of the curling club’s standings and came in third last year in the inaugural event.

Team Blaeser is a U18/U21 Vernon junior team, with two players from Salmon Arm. Kaiden and Nolan Beck were on the Salmon Arm Secondary Jackson Campus Boys’ Curling team, claiming the 2022 B.C. School Sports Provincial Champions title.

Salmon Arm local Sean Geall is a two-time B.C. Men’s curling champion and has played in two Brier competitons. He skips for Team Geall, meaning he is team captain and makes strategy deicions, guiding where teammates should aim the stone.

There is also a round robin junior tournament happening at the same time as the cashspiel. There are competitors from rinks in Salmon Arm and Team Jaeger and Team Rempel represent Kelowna. Rempel is a junior girls’ team preparing for their upcoming appearance at the Canada Winter Games in P.E.I. in February.

There is no admission fee for the event so it’s a great opportunity for curling fans to witness some high skill level games.

