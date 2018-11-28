Curling tours close, first B.C. provincial berths set

FILE — Vernon skip Jim Cotter slides out of the hack in Sunday playoff action at the Vernon Curling Club. (Katherine Peters/Morning Star)

The 2018-19 BC Men’s and Women’s Curling Tours have come to a close, and the standings for the tours’ inaugural season have been finalized.

The final standings help determine a number of the berths for the 2019 BC Men’s Curling Championship, presented by Barkerville Historic Town & Park, and for the 2019 Scotties BC Women’s Curling Championship, presented by Best Western.

Last season’s BC Men’s champions, Abbotsford’s Team Geall (Sean Geall, Jeff Richard, Andrew Nerpin, David Harper), and last season’s BC Women’s champions, Nanaimo/Parksville’s Team Van Osch (Kesa Van Osch, Kalia Van Osch, Marika Van Osch, Amy Gibson), will each receive an automatic berth into their respective provincial.

The top BC men’s team and the top BC women’s team in the CTRS also receive automatic berths into the BC Men’s and Women’s Championships. Kelowna/Vernon’s Team Cotter (Jim Cotter, Steve Laycock, Tyrel Griffith, Rick Sawatsky) will receive that berth for the BC Men’s Curling Championship with 57.6874 CTRS points.

The CTRS berth for the Scotties BC Women’s Curling Championship will go to Kamloops’ Team Brown (Corryn Brown, Erin Pincott, Dezaray Hawes, Ashley Klymchuk), who has 114.6109 CTRS points.

With Team Geall and Team Cotter finishing first and second respectively in the BC Men’s Curling Tour with 62.9209 and 57.6874 BC Curling Tour points, the two automatic berths for the top-ranked BC Men’s Curling Tour teams will go to the third and fourth place teams.

Golden Ears’ Team Barry (Josh Barry, Sebastien Robillard, Jay Wakefield, John Cullen) finished third with 44.9442 points and Langley/Victoria’s Team Tardi (Tyler Tardi, Sterling Middleton, Matthew Hall, Alex Horvath) finished fourth with 37.609 points. The race for fourth place was tight, with Langley’s Team Wenzek (Daniel Wenzek, Jared Kolomaya, Jordan Tardi, Nicholas Meister) finishing just 0.8885 points behind Team Tardi.

With Team Brown having finished first in the BC Women’s Curling Tour with 73.2664 BC Curling Tour points, the two automatic berths for the top-ranked BC Women’s Curling Tour teams will go to the second and third place teams.

Abbotsford’s Team Wark (Sarah Wark, Kristen Pilote, Carley Sandwith, Michelle Dunn) finished second with 67.9058 points and Royal City’s Team Gushulak (Diane Gushulak, Grace MacInnes, Jessie Sanderson, Ashley Sanderson) finished with 53.6772 points.

The final eight teams that will be competing in the 2019 BC Men’s Curling Championship, presented by Barkerville Historic Town & Park, will be determined at regional and open playdowns. The deadline for teams to register for the men’s regional playdowns is Dec. 2. More information can be found at https://www.curlbc.ca/curlers/competitive/men/

The final four teams that will be competing in the 2019 Scotties BC Women’s Curling Championship, presented by Best Western, will be determined at two open playdowns. The deadline for teams to register for the first open playdown is Dec. 2. More information can be found at https://www.curlbc.ca/curlers/competitive/women-2/

More information about the 2019 BC Men’s and Women’s Curling Championships, which will be taking place in Quesnel from Jan. 29 to Feb. 3, can be found at http://quesnel2019.curlbc.ca/