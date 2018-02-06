Fulton grad Landon Currie, a freshman libero with the TRU WolfPack, celebrates a point with Cole Keddie, right. (Andrew Snucins/TRU)

Currie digs Hawaii

Vernon’s Landon Currie of the TRU WolfPack enjoyed a stellar tournament in Hawaii

TRU Athletics

HONOLULU, HAWAII – The Thompson Rivers University WolfPack men’s volleyball team wrapped up its exhibition tournament Saturday in Hawaii.

The WolfPack lost in straight sets (25-17, 25-16, 25-22) to the the host University of Hawaii Rainbows to finish the three-team tourney winless.

The Rainbows are the third-ranked team in NCAA Division I. TRU was led by Tim Dobbert (4th year, Aichelberg, Germany) who had 15 kills in 35 chances and had three digs. Anton Napolitano (2nd year, setter, Victoria, AUS) had 24 assists, six digs , a block assist and a service ace. Sam Taylor Parks (3rd year, middle, Kelowna) had six kills in 7 chances. Landon Currie (1st year, libero, Vernon) added 6 digs.

Hawaii was led by Stijn Van Tilsburgh with 14 kills, while Joe Worsley added 27 assists.

“The guys played great today,” said WolfPack head coach Pat Hennelly. “We were led offensively by Tim Dobbert and defensively by Isaac Smit (3rd year, libero, Kelowna) and Landon Currie. Sam Taylor Parks was very good at the net as well. The atmosphere in the gym was great with a large crowd and excellent plays. Charlie Bringloe (3rd year, outside hitter, Waterloo, Ont.) came in and was very good serving and attacking. Overall, a positive experience and well worth the trip.”

Currie, a Fulton Maroons grad, also recorded six digs as the WolfPack fell 3-0 to the professional Academy United in Day 1 of the Waikiki Beachcomber by Outrigger Classic.

Lees-McCrae College Bobcats of North Carolina (NCAA Division III) bounced the WolfPack 3-1 (33-31, 25-27, 25-19, 25-23) Friday night.

Hennelly rested his usual starters for this match. Offensively, the WolfPack were led by Tim Edge (4th year, outside hitter, Langley) who had 14 kills in 32 swings. He added four digs and had three block assists. Cole Hanson (3rd year, middle, Kelowna) and Bringloe each had seven kills.

The WolfPack return to Canada West play Thursday night in Kelowna against the University of British Columbia Okanagan Heat (8 p.m.)

.

Cotter to coach in Korea
Cats find Tessa's tourney tough

