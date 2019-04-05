Dart throwers take aim at BC title in Vernon

Army and Navy Club hosts provincial dart championships Saturday; home team looking to repeat title

Vernon’s Dalton Desmarais (above) and teammates Wayne Morrison, Glen Sochan and Richard MacKie hope to hold on to their Army and Navy Club provincial team darts championship at home Saturday. (Morning Star - file photo)

A Vernon squad will take aim at a second straight provincial dart title.

The annual Army and Navy Club B.C. Dart Championships will be held at Vernon’s Unit #5 branch, Saturday from 10 a.m. until about 5:30 p.m.

“There will be 11 teams competing for the title of Team B.C., which is currently held by the Vernon team of Dalton Desmarais, Wayne Morrison, Glen Sochan and Richard MacKie,” said Hazel Sutch, unit secretary.

READ ALSO: Vernon ANAF hosting darts provincials

READ ALSO: Steveston on target at provincial darts

The club is located at 2500-46th Avenue.



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.