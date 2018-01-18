DCT Vikings finish fourth

Nolan Maley of the Ridge Meadows Rustlers, left, and Shirelle Nickoli of the Vernon DCT Chambers Vikings battle in the corner during the Bantam Stickin’ it to Ya Hockey Tournament Saturday at the Civic Arena. (Lisa Mazurek/Morning Star)

The DCT Chambers Vikings finished fourth in the 10-team Vernon Stickin’ It To Ya Bantam Rec Hockey Tournament.

Chad Rachwaski’s bunch lost 3-2 to the Penticton Rangers in the Sunday morning semifinals at Civic Arena. Kayden O’Brien and Gage Stoll supplied the DCT goals.

The Kamloops Gamblers jolted the Rangers 5-1 in the A final after dispatching the Castlegar Highlanders 3-1 in the other semi.

Andrew Kositsin pocketed two goals as the Vikings toppled the Nelson Leafs 5-2 in preliminary play Saturday night, singles going to O’Brien, Brad Halvorson and Maddex Freemont.

The Vikes outlasted the Ridge Meadows Rustlers 8-5 Saturday morning with Daniel McLennan pulling the trick and other snipes coming from Shirelle Nickoli, O’Brien, Kositsin, Marek Toews and Jayden Veit.

The West Kelowna Flames iced the Vikes 6-3 Friday with Stoll (2) and Halvorson providing the offence.

MVPs for DCT were Halvorson, McLennan and Kositsin, while Heart&Hustle honours went to Nickoli, Mason Bueckert and Donovan Phillips.

The Five Star Awards Rebels were the other Vernon entry and they finished strong Sunday at Civic with a 6-4 come-from-behind win over West Kelowna Flames to take fifth place.

Quinn Soon and Dawson Twamley gave the Rebels a 2-0 lead after one, but the Flames erupted for four straight in the second. West Kelowna threatened to run away with things on an extended 5-on-3 power play in the third.

As the second penalty wound down, Soon took off, beat two defenders, and flicked a shortie blocker side. Owen Swiscoski then equalized with high heat off the left wing. Not two minutes later, Bailey Alexis absorbed a crushing hit but played the puck to Cole Grevatt. He centered to Swiscoski, who netted the winner with a backhand thrust.

Jakob Aeichele turned away all 13 Flame bids in the final frame, including a clear-cut breakaway with four minutes left. Dylan Wapple broke free late and iced the game with a high-speed backhand move.

After dropping games to Penticton (5-4) and Castlegar (4-2), the Rebels knocked off the Nakusp Falcons 3-2 on Saturday night. Connor Cecchini put Vernon on the board in the second, deflecting a Tyler Hamilton missile. Down 2-1 in the third, Rebel keeper CJ Maleniza came up with a game-saver on a Falcon breakaway. Dawson Twamley levelled the score off a Grevatt rebound, and then teed up point man Hamilton for the winning bomb with less than two to play.

Cecchini, Kayden Bowering, Grevatt and Wapple counted goals versus Penticton, while Tyler Kruysifix and Wapple converted against Castelgar.

Heart & Hustle Awards went to Kobe Marchand, Cecchini, and Soon, while Wapple, Grevatt, and Hamilton garnered MVP medals.

Tye Krause compiled 4+1 as the Lumby Stars bounced the Salmon Arm No Frills Buckaroos 9-2 in North Okanagan Bantam Super League play Saturday at the Shaw Centre.

Kaleb Pachal was on fire and registered his first hat trick of the year for the Stars, who got singles from Kohl Van De Vliert and Linden Catt. Emma Roine and Peter Romailler each supplied two assists in support of Ethan Keber. The Buckaroos are 3-7.

Zachary Young produced a pair of goaas the Stars ambushed the host Winfield Bruins 7-2 Sunday.

Kaleb Pachal rang up 1+3, while Domenik Porteous had his first goal of the season plus two assists. Other goals went to Romailler, Quintin O’Neill and Van De Vliert. Affiliated player Bryden Murray supplied some great passing and earned two helpers, while Andrew Rannelli and call-up Faith Seehaver were dynamic defensively in front of Keber. Winfield dropped to 2-11.

The Stars, who carry sponsorship from Great West Equipment and Green Velvet Tree & Lawn Care, improved to 8-2 and second place, one point back of the Five Star Awards.