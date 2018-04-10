Dekes of Hazzard wheel for hockey

They call themselves The Dekes of Hazzard, a play on words from the popular American action-comedy TV series Dukes of Hazzard that aired on CBS for seven seasons back in the day.

These guys can play hockey as well as the Duke Boys could wheel their customized 1969 Dodge Charger stock car, dubbed (The) General Lee.

The Vernon-based Dekes dangled their way to glory in the Village Green Rec Hockey Tournament, ambushing the Quesnel Northern Lights Storm 13-5 in the men’s 35+ division final Sunday at Priest Valley Arena.

Justin Horochuk pocketed 3+4 for the Dekes, while Mat Lambert supplied 2+2 and Steve Vallier and Blair Fernley each rang up 2+1. Branden Anderson added 1+3 and Rylan Zalusky also scored in support of Rodger Sewell.

The Dekes earlier shaded the Storm 3-2 on goals by Lambert, Gerald Bouchard and Horochuk, with the winner at 4:23 of the final period.

Lambert counted 3+2 as the Dekes downed the Merritt Vipers 10-6 in other preliminary action.

Bouchard and Anderson each provided deuces, while Horochuk, with 1+4, Fernley and Troy Richardson produced singles.

The Vernon Cowboys outgunned the Dekes 7-6 with Brent Cook and Terry Johnstone each collecting 1+2.

Former Edmonton Oiler prospect Brad Farynuk, Ken McMullen, Nick Amies and Stephan Kritsch rounded out the Cowboy offence.

Lambert and Horochuk, each with 2+1, Vallier, Zalusky and Bouchard countered for the Dekes.

The Brewsers, honouring the 1956 Allan Cup champion Vernon Canadians by wearing a similar jersey, won the men’s 45 division with an 8-4 win over the Richmond Steel Mustangs of Vernon Sunday at Kal Tire Place.

Tanner Beck, a 20-something Lumby product, dialed 2+1 for the Brewsers, who got singles from Johnny Box, Sid Hutchinson and d-men Mike Cornell and Mark Corson in front of Al Lidstone.

Trevor Gilbert (2), Mark Alexander and Rob Edwards responded for the Vernon-based Mustangs.

The Brewsers, Mustangs and Vernon Pistones all finished at 2-1 with the Brewsers stuffing the Pistones 6-1 Saturday night to knock them out of the playoff picture.

Wayne Hoover pulled the hat trick, while former St. Norbert Green Knight Spencer Ward, Beck and ex-Vernon Junior Canadian/Viking Kevin Balfour garnered singles. Dave Higgins replied for the Pistones, who got spectacular netminding from James Scherck.

The Mustangs, missing Hoover and Beck, fell 3-2 to the Mustangs Saturday night at PV with Gary Stacey (2) and Mat Bomba scoring for the Mustangs. Ex-UBC Thunderbird Tom Ouchi and Ward replied for the Brewsers.

Beck bagged 3+2 and Hoover and Ouchi each earned two goals as the Brewsers dispatched the Vernon Piranha 8-4.

Box completed the Brewser offence, while Procter (2+1), Dan Odenbach and Eli Johnson responded for the Piranha.

Alexander, Bomba, Pete Vanderdeen, Chris Holm, former Washington Capital prospect Steve Cousins and Steve Dejong handled the attack as the Mustangs punished the Piranha 6-2.

Procter and Damon Johnson counted the Piranha snipes.

The Pistones toppled the Piranha 7-0 in a Saturday matinee at Kal Tire Place with Humboldt product Rob Bauml producing 3+1 in support of Scherck.

Bauml’s linemates Kevin Mitchell (2+2) and Higgins (1+3) also had productive outings, while Kevin Cleland scored once. The Piranha were without Procter and stud d-man Eli Johnson.

Higgins had 2+1 as the Pistones held off the Mustangs 5-3 in the tournament opener for both teams.

Cleland, Gerry Geisbrecht and Darrell Spencer helped give the Pistones a 5-1 lead at the midway break. Dejong (2) and Gilbert tallied for the Mustangs.

Team Wicked, a Quesnel-Williams Lake-Vernon reunion bunch, took the men’s 40+ title by stopping Toxic Avengers of Kamloops 7-5 in Sunday’s final at PV. Jason Bailey pulled the hatty.

Wicked earlier blanked Grey Fox of Williams Lake 4-0, doubled Kamloops TC Trucking 8-4 and iced the Bowness Blues of Calgary 6-0.

Former Vernon Laker Mirko Pellizzari, a dentist in Quesnel, was in net for Wicked, who also had locals Kemp Redl and Brent Weightman on their roster.