Vancouver Canucks defenceman Tyler Myers (57) fights with Nashville Predators right wing Michael McCarron (47) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

Demko makes 31 saves as Canucks earn 3-1 win over skidding Nashville Predators

Pettersson scores again for Vancouver in second straight victory

Thatcher Demko made 31 saves to lead the visiting Vancouver Canucks over the skidding Nashville Predators 3-1 on Tuesday night.

Elias Pettersson, Brock Boeser and Juho Lammikko scored in Vancouver’s second consecutive victory. The win ended the Canucks’ stretch of nine straight road games on a high note. Vancouver last played at home Dec. 14.

Philip Tomasino scored and David Rittich stopped 21 shots for Nashville, which has lost four in a row. The Predators went 12-1-1 in their 14 previous games before the slide.

Tomasino scored the opening goal at 2:51 of the second period.

With the Predators on a power play, Tomasino beat Demko high to the far side with a half slap shot from just above the right faceoff dot for the rookie’s sixth goal of the season.

Pettersson tied it at 7:23 of the second, cleaning up the rebound of Vasily Podkolzin’s shot from the slot.

Pettersson has three goals in his last two games.

Vancouver took a 2-1 lead at 3:41 of the second on Boeser’s power-play goal. J.T. Miller sent a wrist shot on net from the left circle. Standing just outside the crease, Boeser tipped the puck by Rittich.

Lammikko tipped home a loose puck at 12:19 of the third.

Demko was sharp, particularly in the second period, when he denied 14 of the 15 Nashville shots on goal. Demko was recently selected to his first All-Star Game.

NASHVILLE NEMESES

Pettersson and Boeser both enjoy seeing Nashville on the schedule.

Pettersson has five goals and six assists in eight career games against the Predators. Boeser has seven goals and four assists in 10 games versus Nashville.

READ MORE: Pettersson scores twice, Canucks beat Capitals 4-2 to snap 3-game losing skid

HELLO, STRANGER

Rittich made his seventh appearance of the season, but first on home ice. Known as Big Save Dave, Rittich had only played in Bridgestone Arena as a visitor prior to signing with the Predators this offseason.

Nashville starter Juuse Saros has seen the lion’s share of the work in net this season, making 33 appearances to date. Saros’ strong performance has made him an early contender for the Vezina Trophy.

Carter Hutton is the last Predators goalie other than Saros or Pekka Rinne to win at home, on Jan. 16, 2016.

UP NEXT

Predators: Host the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday.

Canucks: Open a three-game homestand Friday against the Florida Panthers.

Jim Diamond, The Associated Press

