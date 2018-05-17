Dental crew blanks Gray Monk

North Okanagan Women’s Soccer Association

Dr. Lee Dental Centre stuffed the Grey Monk Impact 3-0 in North Okanagan Women’s Soccer Association Masters Division play Tuesday night at Marshall Field.

Jill Rintoul scored with her first touch of the game after a beauty pass from Del Erbenich. Paula Brownlee converted after another pass by Erbenich to make 2-0 at the half.

Irene Arrotta set up Jennie Currie for extra insurance, catching keeper Derri-Ann Cooper off her line. The floss crew hit four crossbars.

Courtesy Motors Sistas and the Shuswap Merlot ran to a 3-3 draw at MacDonald Park.

Sherry McDonald sent Diane Neudorf on a run where she beat the Merlot defenders, deked the keeper and carried the ball into the net for the Sistas’ first goal.

Merlot tied it shortly after being gifted a ball in front of Sistas keeper Wendy Nadeau.

Andy Zubot put Sistas back in front after a feed from Liz Peterson, doing a cutback to lose her defender and putting one high centre.

Merlot equalized 15 minutes into the second half. Sistas took the lead with 10 minutes remaining as Zubot sent Neudorf on a long run and she finished sweetly.

Tracie Affleck, with a deuce, and Shelley Zupp counted the Merlot tallies. Debra Rosher was voted as the Sistas player with heart by Merlot ladies, while Michelle Robertson got the vote from Sistas. Sistas newbie Kiran Aldrich turned on the jets to cause lots of chaos.

The league-leading Chick Kickers jolted Rosters 5-0 at Marshall Field.

Marley Wournell started things off with one of her signature runs through the defenders before burying a low shot. The play developed deep in the chick zone with Christin Kane making a great pass up the left flank to Joanne Lockhart who then found Wournell for her third goal of the year.

Jen Kemper took over the show after that. Kemper showed off her foot skills by weaving through the back four and converting a corker. Kemper then connected with Tania Sladen, with her second of the year, off a corner to the box.

Kemper finished the night with two more for the hat trick. Defender Marilyn Vanderdeen was the Player of the Game with a consistent defensive effort all night in the blistering heat, holding the Roster forwards to zero chances. Chick keeper Robyn Sherwood registered her fourth straight clean sheet.

Pleasant Valley Dental Controllers and the Shuswap Kaos ran to a 5-5 draw at Macdonald Park.

Jen Sorochuk opened the scoring early with an assist by Angela Durfeld. Sorochuk connected again off a corner by Marnie Brandl.

Mandy Frederick clicked from Jessie Bicknell for the third Controller first-half snipe. Frederick scored again assisted by Tara Murray, while Amy Shupe completed the offence with assists from Brandl and Murray.

Defender Martina Allen was named the Controller with the most heart.

