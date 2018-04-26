Dental girls clip Controllers

Dr. Lee’s Dental started the 2018 North Okanagan Women’s Soccer League season with a 2-0 win over the Controllers Tuesday night at Marshall Field #3.

Play was somewhat scrambled with both teams trying to feel each other out and getting used to new players on both sides of the ball.

The Dental crew connected in the 25th minute with some very pretty passing between Erin Scott, Jacquie Charvet and Julie Bolin which found Jennie Currie open through the middle. Currie danced around two defenders before placing the ball in the corner past the outstretched hands of keeper Michelle Embleton (Player with Heart — voted by Dr. Lee’s).

Dr. Lee took over most of the second half but kept being denied by Embleton. The Floss crew made it 2-0 late after Loren Hutton was taken down from behind inside the 18, resulting in the ref calling a penalty shot — converted by Irene Arrotta. Lisa Arrotta earned the shutout thanks to a dynamite defence of Ronda Thomas, Amanda Bolton, Jennie Currie and Player with Heart Cindy Worth (voted by the Controllers).

Brandie Hunter, Michele Wernicke, Karen Zupp, Martina Allen and Michelle Steiger were steady all night on the Controllers’ back line. Midfielders Jessie Bicknell, Christyna Whieldon, and Tara Murray did a great job moving the ball up the middle to feed strikers Mandy Frederick, Laura Champigny and Amy Shupe.

The Chick Kickers added some firepower in the offseason and it showed in Game 1 as they shut down Sistas 6-0 at Marshall Field #4.

While veteran sniper Mel Jacobs pulled the hat trick, three newbies also made an immediate impact. Marney Wournell showcased her speed and skills while assisting on three goals, Christin Kane filled a large hole with support in the backfield and Jaime Lynn Onofrey added a goal with a neat spin and chip over keeper Wendy Nadeau.

Captain Dawn Ansdell, with one of the prettiest goals of her career, set the pace right from the opening whistle and the whole team responded with a very inspired effort.

Midfielder Jen Kemper showed her talent taking corners with a hard left-foot that curled right through Nadeau’s outstretched hands for the final tally. Chicks’ keeper Robyn Sherwood managed to stay warm by reading a few chapters read from her favourite romance novel, not facing a shot in the second half.

Nadeau did everything but a handstand in net for Sistas, who welcomed newbies Jennifer Ternan and Corrie Folk to the squad. Nancy Bandy and Kelly Tymkiw were fierce over 50-somethings as they battled hard against the younger Chick Kickers.