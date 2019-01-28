Diggers digging first place in Vernon 3-On-3 hockey league

Boston Pizza 3-On-3 League, Vernon OTR (Okanagan Training Rink) weekly update

Weekly action from the Boston Pizza 3-On-3 Hockey League at Vernon’s Okanagan Training Rink (OTR). The Diggers are still alone in top spot

League scoring leaders are pictured below the story.

PLUGGERS 16 QUIRING PIRAHNAS 8

Pluggers: Logan Geefs 5+5; Reece Schroeder 5+2; Kyle Clark 3+1; Isaiah Wenger 2+5; Jeremy Clark 1+1; Goalie: Jackey Desilets

Pirahnas: Geoff Strait 3+1; Reid Church 2G; Ryan Austring 1+1; Ray Preikchas 2G; Goalie: Tyler Underwood.

DIGGERS 19 75ers 8

Diggers: Corey Massie 10+5; Logan Massie 4+5; Marty Desimone 2+5; Tim Ashworth 2G; Craig Greenen 1+2; Goalie: Nigel Goolia.

75ers: Dale Cooper 4G; Kelvin Wolfe 2+1; Anthony Peterson 1+2; Josh Lerbeck 1+1; Goalie: Clay Coles.

BACKYARD DANGLERS 17 PHLYERS 12

Danglers: Branden Anderson 5+3; Ryan Paulson 3+1; Josh Elford 3+1; Jesse Vidler 2+1, Gerald Bouchard 2G, Joey Mattias 2G; Goalie: Kyle Point

Phlyers: Dalaney Halifax 4+4; Nathan Harrer 4G; Jordan Zacharuk 3+3; Denan Bosk 1+2; Goalie: Kyle Isberg.

THE TILE GUY 10 MAJOR 6

The Tile Guy: Chris Rainkie 6G; Josh Hesk 3G; Drake Kosick 1+2; Goalie: Darcy Thomas.

Major: Matt Bayley 2+1; Rob Stone 2+0; Jeremy McPherson 1+2: Chris Constellerin 1G; Goalie: Chris Hassan

OTR 15 RENEGADES 14 (SHOOTOUT)

OTR: Branden Anderson 5+1; Nathan Makortoff 3G; Carl Main 3+3; Mykl Drabuik 2G; Richard Prevost 1+1 (shootout winner); Goalie: Rodger Sewell.

Renegades: Steve Vallier 8+1; Brett Young 5+1; Terry McGlame 1G.


