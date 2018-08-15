University of Calgary Dinos coaches, second from left, Matt Berry, and Jabari Arthur, far right, join Tom Knitter, second from right, of the Dinos, with six members of the Vernon Panthers at the Dinos summer camp at McMahon Stadium. (Dinos Athletics)

Dinos high on Vernon Panthers

Six Cats attend University of Calgary football camp

Jack Neuman

For The Morning Star

CALGARY — A strong Vernon presence worked out at the annual University of Calgary Dinos football development camp earlier this summer.

Six players from Vernon Secondary School (VSS) Panthers attended the camp which featured the Dino coaches and players as instructors. One of the instructors was former VSS grad, Carson Labrecque, a linebacker with the Dinos.

The camp involved more than on the field instruction. Film breakdown and meetings were an integral part of the camp.

“The competition was very good,” said Panther quarterback Zack Smith, attending his third U of C camp. “I really liked the breakdown in meetings and the coaching was good.

VSS linebacker-running back Charles Lemay attended his first camp and loved watching film of the practices.

“I wanted to get better so I came to this camp. It is also good to see how you stack up against others,” said Lemay, who enters his senior season with Sean Smith’s Cats this fall.

Grade 11 student Caden Danbrook experienced his first camp, and along with Lemay and Thomas Hyett, were members of Team B.C. that competed in the Canada Cup in Calgary in mid-July. “I had to learn a new game as we used Canadian rules. It meant learning new things. I enjoyed the level of instruction.”

Heartbreaking loss for Panthers

Other Panther players attending were Matthew Reich and Drew MacKenzie.

“They were a hard-working group of players,” said U of C defensive coordinator Matt Berry. “One can see they have had success. With a core of players like this, VSS should be a strong team. I look forward to seeing them compete against Foothills Composite later this season.”

The Panthers play an exhibition in Okotoks, south of Calgary, in late September against Foothills Composite High School Falcons. The following day, the Cats will be guests at the Canada West regular-season game between the University of Calgary and the University of Saskatchewan Huskies at McMahon Stadium.

