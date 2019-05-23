Documentary on former hockey star to air in Kelowna

The story of 5-time Stanley Cup winner Grant Fuhr comes to Kelowna June 16

“Making Coco: The Grant Fuhr Story” comes to Landmark Cinemas Grand 10 Kelowna June 16. Photo: Facebook

Making Coco: The Grant Fuhr Story is coming to a theatre near you, for one night only.

The documentary on the story of retired hockey star Grant Fuhr, which premiered in Edmonton in late 2018, will air at Landmark Cinemas Grand 10 Kelowna on July 16.

The story of the first black superstar in the NHL includes details of both Fuhr’s professional and personal life, as he spent almost 20 years in the NHL and had troubles with substance abuse during his career.

The movie is co-produced by Kelowna filmmaker Adam Scorgie who has had recent success with other sports films Ice Guardians, Engraved on a Nation and more.

The story of the ex-Edmonton Oiler goalie features experiences shared by other NHL stars like Wayne Gretzky, Mark Messier, Martin Brodeur and more.

Making Coco: The Grant Fuhr Story tickets are available at eventbrite.ca.

