Double deca triathlon finish in range for Vernon’s Hill

Shanda Hill has less than 500 kilometres to go in the gruelling race in Buchs, Switzerland

Turns out a little tweak was all Shanda Hill needed.

Vernon’s ultra athlete is “in the zone,” according to her crew, at the Swissultra Double Deca triathlon race in Buchs, Switzerland Thursday, Sept. 7.

“Shanda’s absolutely killing it today,” wrote her team on social media. “Despite dealing with some pain, she’s got her mind laser-focused on finishing this run.”

In the last 24 hours, Hill has knocked off 70 more kilometres of the 844km run and was still out on the course when her team updated her status Thursday morning.

Earlier in the week, it looked like the run would knock her down when an old glute muscle injury reappeared, causing considerable grief and pain.

Her crew said Hill tweaked her eating and sleeping routines a bit to make things work better for the run compared to her biking.

As of Thursday, at 1:30 p.m. Pacifc time, Hill had 440 kilometres left to run in the gruelling race. She was still in second place, 17 kilometres ahead of Marion Dang of Germany, and 159 kilometres back of the leader, Alexandra Meixner of Austria.

The race started Aug. 20. Since then, Hill has completed the 76km swim discipline and the 3,600km bike portion.

READ MORE: Vernon ultra athlete trying to overcome pain in Swiss event

READ MORE: Near-crash on bike leads to BMX reflections for Vernon ultra athlete

