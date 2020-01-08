The North Okanagan Knights and Kelowna Chiefs played through double overtime to a rare stalemate on Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2020. (Photo: Katherine Peters)

Double-OT between North Okanagan Knights and Kelowna Chiefs ends in draw

Tuesday game at Rutland Arena ends in 2-2 tie

The North Okanagan Knights took the division-leading Kelowna Chiefs through two overtime periods on Tuesday night in a game that ended in a rare draw.

The Knights had a lot to prove coming off an 8-3 loss to Princeton on Saturday, and the team rose to the challenge with 48 shots on goal in 70 minutes, while giving up just 33 at the Rutland Arena.

The Knights were quick out of the gate with 19 shots in the first period, and at one point out-shooting the Chiefs 12-1. Kevin-Thomas Walters scored his team-leading 18th of the season on a deflection two and a half minutes into the game, with assists from Tyler Cheetham and Bryan Brew. The goal gave his team the all-important first goal on the road.

The Knights’ lead would last for little more than a period. Porter Dawson scored both Chiefs goals on the night, which came less than two minutes apart in the second period. The latter came on the Chiefs’ only powerplay of the game after a bench minor was assessed to the Knights.

The Chiefs managed to weather two late-period penalties – both on Ethan Porter – to escape the second frame with a 2-1 lead.

It appeared as though the Chiefs were going to ride their one-goal surplus through the entirety of the third, until rookie Nic Bolin made things interesting. The Knights forward finished a play set up by Cade Enns and Tyler Olsen, scoring with two minutes left in regulation to knot the score at two goals apiece.

The first overtime period would solve nothing, and despite the extra space in the 3-on-3 double OT, neither team managed to beat the opposing goalie.

It was a strong rebound game for the Knights, who head back home to play the Kamloops Storm on Saturday, Jan 11. The Chiefs remain at home on Saturday for a date with the Princeton Posse. Princeton is the team closest to catching the Chiefs in the Bill Ohlhausen Division, though they still trail them by 12 points.

READ MORE: Vernon Vipers score 7 in win over Wenatchee Wild

READ MORE: Kelowna team wins Barry Amies Bonspiel in Vernon

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Lightning rout Canucks 9-2 to end Vancouver’s 7-game win streak

Just Posted

WATCH: Vernon Winter Carnival only one month away

More than 100 events planned for the whole family in the ’60s-themed festival

AIM Roads apologizes ‘deeply’ for missed roads in Vernon area

Snow clearing mishaps leave residents stuck and frustrated

Okanagan seniors often too intimidated to go to the gym

Local certified personal trainer on the benefits of staying strong as we age

This is how Vernon rolled in 1914

Our history in pictures

Vernon Secondary one-act plays explore how ridiculous we are

Theatre on the Hill presents Character Sketches Jan. 14, 15, 17 and 18

UPDATE: At least 10 people from B.C. among victims in fatal Iran plane crash

Ukraine International Airlines plane was en route to Kyiv when it went down in a field, killing all aboard

Armstrong retirement community place to thrive

Transitioning can be difficult and wonderful at the same time: Heaton Place resident co-ordinator

Coastal GasLink posts 72-hour notice to clear way for northern B.C. pipeline

Company’s order is aimed at members of the Wet’suwet’en Nation and others

Ukraine pledges to help Canada get access to Iran plane investigation

Offer is significant because Canada broke diplomatic relations with Iran in 2012

Rural communities cut off from mail service

“From anywhere …to anyone” is the official motto of Canada Post. But… Continue reading

Prince Harry and Meghan to ‘step back’ as senior UK royals

The couple said they would work to become financially independent

HAWTHORNE: The missing piece of the weight loss puzzle?

Personal trainer Sean Hawthorne asks, if we know what to do, then why don’t we do it?

Conservatives urge Iran to grant access to Iran plane crash as Trudeau pledges support

The Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737-800 crashed shortly after taking off from the Iranian capital

RCMP arrest Penticton man after fleeing in stolen vehicle

Daniel Quinn was arrested in Penticton on Jan. 2 after being spotted driving stolen vehicle.

Most Read