The men’s Australian football team from Edmonton makes their way to the field Saturday afternoon at the Kelowna Cup in Rutland. Photo: Mackenzie Britton/Capital News

Down under: Aussie football comes to the Okanagan

Vernon and Penticton teams joined forces at the Kelowna Cup

It’s a game more commonly played down-under, but Kelowna was host to the Australian football Kelowna Cup on Saturday.

Players from across the Okanagan hosted one of the largest Australian football tournaments in Western Canada. Teams from Alberta, Edmonton and the Lower Mainland joined an Okanagan ‘super-team’ from Vernon and Penticton as the Cup returned to Kelowna for the 14th year.

The sport has been growing in Canada over the past few years and the Kelowna Cup brings wide arrays of talents, from amateur to national-level, to the Okanagan to both promote the sport in Canada and for friendly and fierce competition in both men’s and women’s games.

President of Australian Football League Canada Lachlan Griffiths said the Kelowna Cup is marked on the calendar every year for these teams and players.

“It’s a highlight for sure. We have to plan our years out and this is the first thing we play, so everything else fits around the Kelowna Cup,” he said.

READ MORE: Kelowna pumped for inaugural CrossFit games

READ MORE: Kelowna Falcons clipped in home-opener

The Kelowna Cup started when two of the only Australian football teams in Western Canada, a Vancouver team and a Calgary team, wanted to meet in the middle for matches. The cup grew from there when teams from Edmonton wanted to get involved and the Okanagan teams, the Vernon Roosters and Penticton Bombers, were able to build a roster.

READ MORE: Vernon and Penticton team up for Aussie rules tourney in Kelowna

Though the Kelowna Cup is “friendly” the level of competition is hard as all teams want to out-perform their opponents before joining them afterwards for a drink at the pub with Australian meat pies.

“We’re trying to get everyone involved and have a good day of playing footy,” said Griffiths.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Ice Cold Pitches use two-out rally to key Vernon Ladies Slo-Pitch twinbill win
Next story
Rotary honours top North Okanagan high school athletes

Just Posted

Down under: Aussie football comes to the Okanagan

Vernon and Penticton teams joined forces at the Kelowna Cup

Rotary honours top North Okanagan high school athletes

Sixth annual Rotary North Okanagan High School Athletic Awards handed out

Caetani Cultural Centre announces new music festival for Vernon

Inaugural festival to take place Saturday, July 20

Needle and knife allegedly found during elementary school field trip

Parents outraged after finding out grade 3 students were allegedly instructed to pick up garbage near Kin Beach without their permission

Sponsors Join KidSport Team

Space is still available for more golfers

REPLAY: The best videos from across B.C. this week

In case you missed it, here’s a look at the replay-worth highlights from this week in the province

Canadian general says Islamic State defeated but ideology ‘alive and well’

The Iraqi government has been criticized for failing to provide basic services such as water and electricity to its citizens

Goat yoga: meditation with a cuddly twist at Okanagan farm

The summer time goat yoga classes resume at Jeff and Cindy Campbell’s Green Mountain Road farm

B.C. VIEWS: Urban environmental ‘emergency’ routine wears thin

Forests, killer whales stubbornly defy predictions they are dying out

Shaughnessy created the Summerland Development Company

Initiatives made Summerland the most prosperous community in the Okanagan by 1909

Canada’s military spies can collect, share info on Canadians, directive says

Data may be kept and used to support authorized defence intelligence operations

Victoria councillor’s motion to bill military for community events ‘shameful’

Canadian Taxpayers Federation director argues events honouring military are worth the money

B.C. mom starts support group to amplify voices of families facing daycare shortage

Amanda Burnett, founder of Waitlisted Project BC, shares parents’ stories about childcare struggles

Ottawa announces $13 million for Canada’s coastal habitats on World Oceans Day

Federal government says the money to fund 24 projects under the Coastal Restoration Fund

Most Read