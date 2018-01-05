Photo by Marissa Baecker/Shoot the Breeze

Dube scores as Canada wins world junior

Kelowna Rockets forward was a key player in Team Canada’s 3-1 win over Sweden

Kelowna Rockets forward Dillon Dube and his Team Canada teammates are celebrating a gold medal tonight, after beating Team Sweden 3-1 in the gold medal game at the 2018 World Junior Hockey Championships, in Buffalo.

Dube scored the game’s opening goal in what was a tightly-contested game that went down to the wire, with Canada scoring late to go ahead and adding an empty net goal.

It was redemption for the Canadians and Dube, who was team captain this year, after they had lost the gold medal game last year.

Former Penticton Vees player Dante Fabbro was also a key member of the team.

It’s the 17th gold medal in tournament history for Canada, the most of any country.

Dube and Cal Foote will be returning to Kelowna this weekend.

Watch this web site for details of when the players arrive and we will have full coverage of their arrival.

More to come…

