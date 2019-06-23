Competition Exteriors Dynamite second baseman Meghan Smith smartly applies the tag against Ice Cold Pitches runner Vanessa Bostock, whose foot came off the bag, during the Vernon Ladies Slo-Pitch League’s championship at Kin Race Track. The Dynamite forced a one-game, winner-take-all showdown this Wednesday with a 16-4 win over the previously unbeaten Pitches. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Dynamite force one-game Vernon Ladies Slo-Pitch League showdown

Competition Exteriors blow up previously unbeaten Ice Cold Pitches 16-4; force winner-take-all game

One game, winner-take-all.

The Competition Exteriors Dynamite forced a one-game championship showdown in the Vernon Ladies Slo-Pitch League playoffs by dumping the previously unbeaten Ice Cold Pitches 16-4 Wednesday, June 19, at Kin Race Track.

The two teams meet again this Wednesday, 6 p.m., at Kin Race Track for the title.

READ ALSO: Upsets rule opening night of Vernon Ladies Slo-Pitch playoffs

The Nitros, who eliminated Delaney Properties Ltd. Tenacity 15-3, mercy rule, knockout game earlier in the night, continued their hot sticks in the final, opening the game with a six-run first inning.

“We came out strong in the field holding Ice Cold to one run in the first four innings,” said Dynamite outfielder Shelly Ouellette. “We had solid defence and our offence was on fire tonight. It was a great game for us. We know that Ice Cold can start hitting at any time so we did our best to keep hitting and getting the outs.”

Sheena Haines had another strong outing at the mound, and got plenty of offensive support, led by the trio of Greg Barry, Korri Vandale and Meghan Smith, who all went 4-for-4 and combined to drive in nine runs (four by Barry, who was a perfect 8-for-8 in the Dynamite’s two wins). Ouellette was 3-for-4 with a run driven in, Chelsey Adams was 2-for-4 and made some key catches in the outfield. Linda Castonguay, Tamara Milford and Jessica Hallam had two hits each.

Competition Exteriors advanced to the final by scoring the mercy rule win over the Delaney Properties Ltd. Tenacity in an elimination game.

The Dynamite scored 10 runs in the first three innings to build up a big lead.

Haines was stellar on the mound and helped the offence with two hits and an RBI.

Barry, again, went 4-for-4 with three ribbies, while Adams, Castonguay and Ouellette all went 3-for-4. Sandi Demers was 2-for-3 with a key two-run hit, and Milford and Smith were each 2-for-4.


