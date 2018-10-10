Eagles hold off Vipers

Somebody forgot to tell the Surrey Eagles that mid-week road games normally go to the well-rested home team in the B.C. Hockey League.

The Eagles, struggling at 4-9, came from behind multiple times and pulled out a wild 6-5 victory over the Vernon Vipers before 1,553 fans Wednesday night at Kal Tire Place.

Defenceman Riley Hayles supplied the winner on a seeing-eye wrister from the point with Surrey on a power play in overtime. Vernon alternate captain Jesse Lansdell has served 47 seconds of a interference penalty assessed when he pushed Chase Stevenson into the end boards a dozen seconds into 3-on-3 extra play.

The Eagles forced OT when Hayles’ shot from the deep slot was deflected in front by Holden Katzalay past a screened Vernon goalie Aidan Porter. Surrey goalie Kyle Dumba, who finished with 39 saves, was on the bench for a sixth attacker.

Vernon (3-3-4) thought they had locked up two points when Josh Latta completed an odd-man rush with 67 seconds remaining. Connor Marritt made a great feed for the primary assist with d-man Jack Judson netting his third helper of the night.

Viper D Michael Young opened the scoring at 51 seconds when he wired a slapper from just outside the blue line over Dumba’s blocker. Elan Bar-Lev-Wise drew the assist.

Surrey equalized at 8:40 when Max Mohagen picked up a loose puck behind the Vernon net after a shot by Corey Clifton and buried a beauty wrap-a-around for his first BCHL snipe.

The Vipers outshot the Eagles 17-7 in the opening 20 with Young rocking Caige Sterzer with the hit of the period.

The Vipers struck iron three times in the second frame with Marritt, Logan Cash and Latta all just missing.

Surrey D Austin Herron levelled the score at 2-2 with a wrister glove side after the Eagles enjoyed some sustained pressure with 3:24 left in the period.

Lansdell pushed Vernon ahead with 2:21 left in the stanza when he tipped d-man Carver Watson’s shot from the left point.

Lansdell connected again with nine seconds to go, going to the front of the net and one-timing a pass frm Alex Swetlikoff.

Matthew McKim gave the Eagles life five minutes into the third period with a long wrister which fooled Porter.

The Vipers lost Lansdell shortly after with a blow-to-the-head minor and misconduct, while the Eagles lost Stevenson 25 seconds later with the same penalty call.

Surrey leading pointgetter Ty Westgard, who was a threat every shift, pulled the Eagles within a goal when he went blocker side, back door, at 10:48. Cody Schiavon and Hayles pocketed assists. Westgard has five goals and 20 points.

Teddy Wooding moved the Vipers ahead on the power play four minutes later, with his second of the season, on a tip of a Watson point drive.