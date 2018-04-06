JOHN ARENDT ON THE RUN Students from Giant’s Head Elementary School in Summerland began their marathon on Friday afternoon. They will run each school day until they complete the 42.2-kilometre distance on June 8.

Elementary students begin marathon

Summerland students will complete 42.2-kilometre distance in early June

Students at Giant’s Head Elementary School in Summerland are taking part in a marathon — but they are not running the entire 42.2-kilometre distance all at once.

On Friday, the school launched its annual marathon.

Each school day, the students will complete a portion of the run, culminating with the final 2.2 kilometres on June 8.

Craig Dunbar, principal of the school, said the event was started by parents in 2012 and has become an annual event at the school since that time.

“It’s a great way to bring the whole school together,” he said.

He added that some of the students have gone on to participate in community runs and other events later on.

Dunbar said it is important for the students to participate regularly so they will be ready for the final day of the run.

“In order for us to be ready, we have to train and condition,” he told students.

Jenny Mitchell, physical education teacher at Summerland Secondary School, said some of the athletes at the school today got their start running through the Giant’s Head Elementary School run.

“Running helps you in every sport you want to play,” she said.

