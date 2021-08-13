Ex-CFLer hosting two-day skills camp in Vernon

James Green appeared in two Grey Cup championship games with Winnipeg and Ottawa; also played in Toronto

Vernon’s James Green, 43, shown as a member of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers of the Canadian Football League in a 2011 game making a tackle against the B.C. Lions, is hosting a two-day skills and development football camp for minor and high school players. (Morning Star file photo)

A former Canadian Football League player who graduated from Vernon’s minor and high school programs is giving back to the community that helped him realize his dreams.

James Green of Grind To Shine Sports will host a two-day skills, combine and development camp for Atoms, Peewees, Bantams and high school players Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 21 and 22.

The camp will run at Grahame Park (Fulton Secondary) from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday,.

“We still have available spots left for this camp,” said Green, who played minor football in Vernon and was a stalwart for the Fulton Maroons’ high school program.

He played junior football with the Okanagan Sun, college football at the University of Calgary, then spent eight years in the CFL, mainly as a dynamite special teams player, with the Toronto Argonauts (who drafted Green in third round of 2009 CFL Draft), Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Ottawa Redblacks.

Green reached the CFL pinnacle twice, appearing in two Grey Cup games but losing both – 34-23 to the B.C. Lions as a member of the Blue Bombers in 2011, and 26-20 to the Edmonton Eskimos in the 2015 title game as a member of the Redblacks.

The camp will also feature guest coaches and look at football fundamentals, skills, combines, chalk talk, and offensive/defensive skills competition ID camp.

The cost is $249 per athlete (GST not included). For more information, visit www.grindtoshinesports.com.

