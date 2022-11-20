Vernon Vipers forward Reagan Milburn (22) scored his team’s only goal in pair of losses in the Lower Mainland Friday and Saturday. (Lisa Mazurek - Vernon Vipers Photography)

Vernon Vipers forward Reagan Milburn (22) scored his team’s only goal in pair of losses in the Lower Mainland Friday and Saturday. (Lisa Mazurek - Vernon Vipers Photography)

Express derail Vernon Vipers

BCHL - Coquitlam scores both goals 90 seconds apart in 2-1 win over visiting Vipers

The Vernon Vipers couldn’t wait to get out of the Lower Mainland.

The Snakes’ offence scored once in 120 minutes as the B.C. Hockey League Club went 0-2 on its weekend slate south.

Reagan Milburn had a powerplay goal and Ethan David stopped 27 shots, but the Vipers fell 2-1 to the Coquitlam Express Saturday, Nov. 19.

The loss came 24 hours after the hometown Surrey Eagles blanked Vernon 5-0.

All the scoring Saturday came in the second period.

Milburn one-timed a pass from Lee Parks and beat Express goalie Brady Smith at 10:03. Evan Brown and Gavin Giesbrecht scored 84 seconds apart at 16:09 and 17:33 for the Express.

Smith only had to make 14 saves for his third win of the year.

The Vipers (8-10-0-2) are tied for sixth place in the Interior Division with the Trail Smoke Eaters. Both teams are three points ahead of the Wenatchee Wild, and five back of the fifth place Cranbrook Bucks.

Vernon hosts Cranbrook in its next game Friday, Nov. 25, at 7 p.m. at Kal Tire Place.

